Mumba Devi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुंबादेवी): Pandurang Sakpal of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

186. Mumba Devi (मुंबादेवी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,43,652 eligible electors, of which 1,33,484 were male, 1,10,159 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 3 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mumba Devi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 14760 60.89% Amin Patel LEADING SS 6271 25.87% Pandurang Sakpal AIMIM 2028 8.37% Bashir Musa Patel MNS 486 2.00% Keshav Ramesh Mulay NOTA 259 1.07% Nota VBA 215 0.89% Shamsher Khan Pathan ABHS 80 0.33% Mohamed Juned Shaikh IND 47 0.19% Udaykumar Ramchandra Shiroorkar BSP 38 0.16% Waris Ali Shaikh APP 23 0.09% Mohd. Naeem Shaikh SVPP 22 0.09% Najeeb Sayed IUML 12 0.05% Nazir Khan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,37,741 eligible electors, of which 1,32,860 were male, 1,04,875 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 3 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,61,263.

Mumba Devi has an elector sex ratio of 825.26.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amin Patel of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8513 votes which was 7.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.55% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Amin Patel of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 16639 votes which was 17.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.82% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 186. Mumba Devi Assembly segment of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 41.04%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 46.37%, while it was 37.02 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.33%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 249 polling stations in 186. Mumba Devi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 242.

Extent: 186. Mumba Devi constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation)(Part) - Ward No. 208 - Umarkhadi, 209-Dongari, Ward No. 310 -Khara Talao, Ward No. 311 -Kumbharwada, Ward No. 312- Bhuleshwar, Ward No. 417 -Tardeo, Ward No. 525 -2nd Nagpada Ward No. 526 -Kamathipura.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mumba Devi is: 18.9598 72.8328.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mumba Devi results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.