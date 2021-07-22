Mumbai BJP Chief Requests Amit Shah to Convert Jinnah House into Cultural Centre

BJP Mumbai president Mangal Prabhat Lodha has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reiterated his demand to convert Jinnah House, the city-based erstwhile residence of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, into a centre for art and culture. Lodha, who is also an MLA, called on Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and handed over a letter to him containing his long-pending demand.

He later tweeted the letter which he had submitted to Shah.The BJP MLA represents the Malabar Hill constituency in south Mumbai, where the Jinnah House is located, in the Maharashtra assembly.

The Jinnah House was slated to be converted into South Asia Centre for Art and Cultural Centre. A board regarding the same was also put there. I request you to acquire the Jinnah House and convert the memories of painful partition into the Cultural Centre, he said in the letter.”Jinnah had lived in the property for ten years and conspired for the Partition of the country. Now, the property belongs to the Government of India and the house should be converted into a cultural centre,” the BJP leader said.

The Jinnah House is spread over 2.5 acres and located in one of the most upscale areas of Mumbai.

