Mumbai BJP Leader Destroys Chinese Items in Shops During Protest, Booked

A photo tweeted by BJP's Tejinder Singh Tiwana as part of his protest against Chinese goods. (Image credit: Twitter@TajinderTiwana)

BJP Yuva Morcha Mumbai unit chief Tejinder Singh Tiwana and party workers were protesting in front of shops displaying Chinese products in Evershine Nagar locality in Malad.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 8:27 PM IST
A BJP functionary and several of his supporters were booked by Bangur Nagar police in Mumbai for protesting against Chinese products amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday.

They also removed some items from the shops and destroyed them as part of the protest, the official added.

"We have taken a suo motu case under sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) among others of the IPC. However, no arrests have been made so far," the Bangur Nagar police station official said.

