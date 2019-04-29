First-time Voter in Mumbai? Do Take Part in ‘My First Vote Selfie’

The administration in Mumbai has come up with a unique competition for first-time voters of the island city.In a bid to boost the voting percentage of the youth, the authorities will hold the ‘My First Vote Selfie’.As many as 100 winners chosen from this competition would get a chance to become ‘Youth Voter Messengers’ for the 2019 Vidhan Sabha election. Fifty young men and as many number of women will be felicitated in their colleges and their standees will be put up at different places. The initiative was announced by Mumbai City Collector Shivajirao Jondhale.“There are over 18,000 voters between the age-group of 18 and 19 in the two constituencies that come under the Mumbai City jurisdiction — Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The voters are distributed in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Sewri, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba. We want a 100% turnout from the first-time voters. That is why we have launched this competition,” Jondhale said.The competition will be open between 7am and 7pm for all first-time voters of Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central constituencies. The voters will have to click a photo near the polling booth after exercising their franchise.“They will need to go outside the 100m marked boundary of the polling booth and will then have to click a selfie. Along with the selfie, the youth will have to send their first name, surname, name of the Vidhan Sabha constituency and the EPIC number or the number of the section of voters’ list. For example, Sushant Parulekar/ Sion Koliwada/ SAV2064282. If the EPIC number isn’t available, then it could also be sent as Sushant Parulekar/ Sion Koliwada/ List section number 328/585,”an official of the media cell said. (Please note, the name given above is just an example. Participants will need to follow the above format)The selfies will then have to be emailed at firstvoteselfie@gmail.com or sent on WhatsApp to 9372830071.All the youth who send their selfies, will be issued participation certificate by the district collector’s office.