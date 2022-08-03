Sena vs Sena Tussle in SC, Attack on Shinde MLA, FIR Against Kedar Dighe | Today's Top Maharashtra News

Mumbai News Updates: The political developments in Maharashtra have been hitting headlines for long now. Be it the fight over Shiv Sena camps or a controversy started by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, all events have had ramifications.

The Supreme Court will today continue hearing a bunch of petitions related to the formation of Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, disqualification of rebel MLAs, and the right over the bow-and-arrow symbol. Before the crucial case in the court, a lot has happened in the state.

News18 takes a look at some of the key developments in Maharashtra:

• Former minister and Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya, who held a rally in Karjat late on Tuesday, told News18 that he believes Shiv Sena will get justice as Eknath Shinde-BJP government is “illegal” and “formed by treacherous means”.

• On the other hands, the Thackeray camp has filed a rejoinder before Supreme Court, saying that the delinquent MLAs, including Shinde, came the apex court with “unclean hands”.

• In Pune’s Katraj Chowk, vehicle of former minister Uday Samant, who switched his allegiance to Shinde, was allegedly attacked by some unidentified people while passing by a location where Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting. In a video doing rounds on social media, a mob can be seen trying to gherao Samant’s vehicle and raising slogans like “traitors” against the MLA and CM Shinde.

• Reacting to the attack, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde called it an “act of cowardice”. “There is no bravery in pelting stone and fleeing. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order. If somebody tries to disrupt law and order, strict action would be taken against them. Everyone should maintain peace, but still, if someone disrupts peace, the police will take its own action,” he said.

• News agency ANI quoted Sawant as saying, “It’s a condemnable incident. Politics in Maharashtra doesn’t happen like this. They (attackers) had baseball sticks and stones. CM’s convoy was going ahead of me. Police will investigate whether they were following me or CM (Eknath Shinde).”

• A case of “criminal intimidation” has been registered against Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe (42), who was recently appointed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the new Thane district chief of the party. The N M Joshi Marg police in Central Mumbai booked Dighe under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation). The police said that Dighe’s friend Rohit Kapoor was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC, and the Sena leader was booked for allegedly threatening the complainant in order to ensure she did not file a case.

