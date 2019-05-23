Mumbai North-Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (North Central Mumbai): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mumbai North-Central Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VBA -- -- Abdur Rehman Anjaria BJP -- -- Poonam Mahajan NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Harshvardhan Ramsuresh Pandey RUC -- -- Kurban Shahadat Hussain JAP -- -- Adv.Feroz A Shaikh AIMF -- -- Mohammad Mehmood Syed Shah ANC -- -- Mehendi Iqbal Hasan Sayyed BJAP -- -- Milind (Anna) Kamble INC -- -- Dutt Priya Sunil IND -- -- Sneha (Sagar) Nivrutti Kale IND -- -- Ankush Ramchandra Karande IND -- -- Akshay Kacharu Sanap BMFP -- -- Rajesh Nandlal Bhavsar PCP -- -- Mohommad Mobin Shaikh (Azmi) IND -- -- Joy Nagesh Bhosale IND -- -- Nooruddin Aftab Azimuddin Sayyed IND -- -- Sundar Baburao Padmukh IND -- -- Adv Vansh Bahadur Sabhajeet Yadav IND -- -- Mohd. Yahiya Siddique BSP -- -- Imran Mustafa Khan

29. Mumbai North-Central (North Central Mumbai) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.76%. The estimated literacy level of Mumbai North-Central is 89.85%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Poonam Mahajan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,86,771 votes which was 22.10% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.61% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dutt Priya Sunil of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,74,555 votes which was 26.26% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.05% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 48.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.52% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mumbai North-Central was: Poonam Mahajan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,67,468 men, 7,69,592 women and 24 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mumbai North-Central is: 18.9388 72.8353Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंबई उत्तर-मध्य, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মুম্বই উত্তর-মধ্য, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मुंबई उत्तर-मध्य, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મુંબઇ ઉત્તર-મધ્ય, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மும்பை மத்திய வடக்கு, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ముంబాయి ఉత్తర మధ్య, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮುಂಬೈ ಉತ್ತರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മുംബൈ നോർത്ത് സെൻട്രൽ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)