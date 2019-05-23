English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai North-East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (North-East Mumbai): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mumbai North-East (मुंबई उत्तर-पूर्व) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
28. Mumbai North-East (North -East Mumbai) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.22%. The estimated literacy level of Mumbai North-East is 89.33%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kirit Somaiya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3,17,122 votes which was 36.80% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sanjay Dina Patil of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,933 votes which was 0.44% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 31.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.70% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.47% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mumbai North-East was: Kirit Somaiya (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,23,016 men, 7,45,254 women and 87 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mumbai North-East is: 18.9388 72.8353
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंबई उत्तर-पूर्व, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মুম্বই উত্তর-পূর্ব, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मुंबई उत्तर-पूर्व, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મુંબઇ ઉત્તર-પૂર્વ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மும்பை வடகிழக்கு, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ముంబాయి ఈశాన్యం, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮುಂಬೈ ಪೂರ್ವ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മുംബൈ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Mumbai North-East Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Shahin Parveen Shakil Ahamad Khan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shahajirao Dhondiba Thorat
IND
--
--
Rakesh Sambhaji Raul
IND
--
--
Pravin Chandrakant Kedare
IND
--
--
Bhaskar Mohan Gaud
BSP
--
--
Sanjay Chandrabahadur Singh (Kunwar)
BHMP
--
--
Adv. Ganesh Iyer
AKAP
--
--
Nutan Sharad Kumar Singh
BRSP
--
--
Adv. Vijay Janardan Shiktode
VBA
--
--
Niharika Prakashchandra Khondalay
APOI
--
--
Dandge Sukhadev Chandu
BMFP
--
--
Jayashri Minesh Shah
IND
--
--
Nilesh Ramchandra Kudtarkar
IND
--
--
Deepak Digambar Shinde
BMP
--
--
Shrikant Suburao Shinde
IND
--
--
Anil Hebbar Koni
JAP
--
--
Sushma Maurya
RUC
--
--
Shahenaz Begam Mo.Siraj Khan
SSRD
--
--
Vinod Narayan Chaugule
IND
--
--
Kurhade Sneha Ravindra
IND
--
--
Jatin Rangrao Harne
BJP
--
--
Manoj Kotak
IND
--
--
Dayanand Jagnnath Sohani
IND
--
--
Thoke Baban Sopan
IND
--
--
Jitendra Kumar Nanaku Pal
IND
--
--
Jaywant Shriram Sawant (Pappa)
NCP
--
--
Patil Sanjay Dina
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results