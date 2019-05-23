Mumbai North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (North Mumbai, North Bombay): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mumbai North Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME HBP -- -- Andrew John Fernandes BSP -- -- Manojkumar Jayprakash Singh BJP -- -- Gopal Shetty RMP -- -- Ankushrao Shivajirao Patil BMP -- -- Chandaliya Samaysingh Anand SVBP -- -- Dr. Pawan Kumar Pandey VBA -- -- Thorat Sunil Uttamrao BPHP -- -- Chhannu Sahadewrao Sontakkey NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Dr. Raies Khan MLPI(R) -- -- Comrade Vilas Hiwale NTP -- -- Ranjit Bajrangi Tiwari BLRP -- -- Fateh Mohd. Mansuri Shaikh IND -- -- Akhtar Munshi Paper Wala IND -- -- Ansari Mohd. Azad IND -- -- Milind Shankar Repe IND -- -- B. K. Gadhavi IND -- -- Amol Ashokrao Jadhav INC -- -- Urmila Matondkar

26. Mumbai North (North Mumbai, North Bombay) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.26%. The estimated literacy level of Mumbai North is 90.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gopal Chinayya Shetty of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,46,582 votes which was 47.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 70.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sanjay Brijkishorlal Nirupam of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5,779 votes which was 0.84% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.22% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.07% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.6% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mumbai North was: Gopal Chinayya Shetty (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,72,753 men, 8,11,110 women and 7 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mumbai North is: 18.9388 72.8353Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंबई-उत्तर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মুম্বই উত্তর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मुंबई- उत्तर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મુંબઇ ઉત્તર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மும்பை வடக்கு, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ముంబాయి - ఉత్తర, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮುಂಬೈ ಉತ್ತರ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മുംബൈ നോർത്ത്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)