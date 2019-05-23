English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai North-West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (North-West Mumbai): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mumbai North-West (मुंबई उत्तर-पश्चिम) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
27. Mumbai North-West (North-West Mumbai) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.54% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.19%. The estimated literacy level of Mumbai North-West is 90.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gajanan Kirtikar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,83,028 votes which was 20.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 51.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ad Kamat Gurudas Vasant of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 38,387 votes which was 5.43% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.91% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.06% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mumbai North-West was: Gajanan Kirtikar (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,86,704 men, 7,88,712 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mumbai North-West is: 18.9388 72.8353
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंबई उत्तर-पश्चिम, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মুম্বই উত্তর-পশ্চিম, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मुंबई उत्तर-पश्चिम, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મુંબઇ ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மும்பை வடமேற்கு, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ముంబాయి వాయువ్యం, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮುಂಬೈ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മുംബൈ നോർത്ത് വെസ്റ്റ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Mumbai North-West Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JAP
--
--
Ajay Kailashnath Dubey
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sanjay Vishwanath Sakpal
IND
--
--
Shashikant Kundalik Kadam
BJAP
--
--
Arora Surinder Mohan
BMFP
--
--
Chandrashekhar Sharma
PRP
--
--
Shakuntala Mariya Kushalkar
RMP
--
--
Vijay Marothi Koyale
RKD
--
--
Dharmendra Shriram Pal
JNC
--
--
Chhaya Sunil Tiwari
INC
--
--
Sanjay Nirupam
IND
--
--
Vijendra Kumar Rai
AKAP
--
--
Harishankar Shivpujan Yadav
VBA
--
--
Suresh Sundar Shetty
SP
--
--
Subhash Passi
RUC
--
--
Shaikh Abusalim Arunahak
IND
--
--
Aftab Mashwood Khan
IND
--
--
Gajanan Tukaram Sonkamble
IND
--
--
Adv. Mitesh Varshney
IND
--
--
Madan Banwarilal Agrawal
IND
--
--
Prabhakar Tarapado Sadhu
SHS
--
--
Gajanan Kirtikar
