Mumbai Slum Dwellers & Tenants to Get Permanent Homes After Election Win, Promises Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi took to Twitter to say that he had backed the proposal of his party colleagues that slum dwellers and tenants be given houses with a minimum area of 500 square feet.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said slum-dwellers and tenants in Mumbai will get homes of their own if his party comes to power after the April-May Lok Sabha polls.
All six seats of Mumbai will go to polls on Monday.
In a tweet in Marathi, Gandhi said that he had backed the proposal of his party colleagues that slum dwellers and tenants be given houses with a minimum area of 500 square feet.
"I assure Mumbaikars that if the Congress is voted to power, slum dwellers and tenants will get homes of their own," Gandhi's tweet stated.
