Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai Slum Dwellers & Tenants to Get Permanent Homes After Election Win, Promises Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi took to Twitter to say that he had backed the proposal of his party colleagues that slum dwellers and tenants be given houses with a minimum area of 500 square feet.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Slum Dwellers & Tenants to Get Permanent Homes After Election Win, Promises Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said slum-dwellers and tenants in Mumbai will get homes of their own if his party comes to power after the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

All six seats of Mumbai will go to polls on Monday.

In a tweet in Marathi, Gandhi said that he had backed the proposal of his party colleagues that slum dwellers and tenants be given houses with a minimum area of 500 square feet.

"I assure Mumbaikars that if the Congress is voted to power, slum dwellers and tenants will get homes of their own," Gandhi's tweet stated.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram