Mumbai Slum Dwellers & Tenants to Get Permanent Homes After Election Win, Promises Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said slum-dwellers and tenants in Mumbai will get homes of their own if his party comes to power after the April-May Lok Sabha polls.All six seats of Mumbai will go to polls on Monday.In a tweet in Marathi, Gandhi said that he had backed the proposal of his party colleagues that slum dwellers and tenants be given houses with a minimum area of 500 square feet."I assure Mumbaikars that if the Congress is voted to power, slum dwellers and tenants will get homes of their own," Gandhi's tweet stated.