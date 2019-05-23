Mumbai South-Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (South-Central Mumbai): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mumbai South-Central Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME DMSK -- -- Godfrey Noble SHS -- -- Rahul Ramesh Shewale INC -- -- Eknath M. Gaikwad APOI -- -- Deepak Bhagoji Kamble BMP -- -- Baddy Hemantkumar Reddy ACDP -- -- Adv. Mahendra Tulshiram Bhingardive VBA -- -- Bhosale Sanjay Sushil BMFP -- -- Balasaheb Jagannath Sable NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Santosh Shrivastav AKAP -- -- Yoganand Nadar PCP -- -- Mohammad Hayat Mohammad Husain Shaikh BRSP -- -- Adv. More Yogesh Vitthal IND -- -- Anita Kiran Patole IND -- -- Dalvi Raju Sahebrao IND -- -- Sheetaltai Sasane IND -- -- Vikas Maruti Rokade BSP -- -- Ahmed Shakil Sagir Ahmed Shaikh

30. Mumbai South-Central (South-Central Mumbai) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.97%. The estimated literacy level of Mumbai South-Central is 87.51%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Ramesh Shewale of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,38,180 votes which was 17.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 49.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Eknath M Gaikwad of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 75,706 votes which was 12.64% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 43.00% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.5% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mumbai South-Central was: Rahul Ramesh Shewale (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,93,802 men, 6,54,025 women and 59 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mumbai South-Central is: 18.9388 72.8353Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंबई दक्षिण-मध्य, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মুম্বই দক্ষিণ-মধ্য, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मुंबई दक्षिण-मध्य, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મુંબઇ દક્ષિણ-મધ્ય, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மும்பை மத்திய தெற்கு, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ముంబాయి దక్షిణ మధ్య, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮುಂಬೈ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕೇಂದ್ರ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മുംബൈ സൗത്ത് സെൻട്രൽ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)