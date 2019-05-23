English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai South-Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (South-Central Mumbai): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mumbai South-Central (मुंबई दक्षिण-मध्य) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
30. Mumbai South-Central (South-Central Mumbai) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.97%. The estimated literacy level of Mumbai South-Central is 87.51%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Ramesh Shewale of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,38,180 votes which was 17.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 49.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Eknath M Gaikwad of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 75,706 votes which was 12.64% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 43.00% in 2009, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.5% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mumbai South-Central was: Rahul Ramesh Shewale (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,93,802 men, 6,54,025 women and 59 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mumbai South-Central is: 18.9388 72.8353
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंबई दक्षिण-मध्य, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মুম্বই দক্ষিণ-মধ্য, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मुंबई दक्षिण-मध्य, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મુંબઇ દક્ષિણ-મધ્ય, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மும்பை மத்திய தெற்கு, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ముంబాయి దక్షిణ మధ్య, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮುಂಬೈ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕೇಂದ್ರ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മുംബൈ സൗത്ത് സെൻട്രൽ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Mumbai South-Central Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
DMSK
--
--
Godfrey Noble
SHS
--
--
Rahul Ramesh Shewale
INC
--
--
Eknath M. Gaikwad
APOI
--
--
Deepak Bhagoji Kamble
BMP
--
--
Baddy Hemantkumar Reddy
ACDP
--
--
Adv. Mahendra Tulshiram Bhingardive
VBA
--
--
Bhosale Sanjay Sushil
BMFP
--
--
Balasaheb Jagannath Sable
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Santosh Shrivastav
AKAP
--
--
Yoganand Nadar
PCP
--
--
Mohammad Hayat Mohammad Husain Shaikh
BRSP
--
--
Adv. More Yogesh Vitthal
IND
--
--
Anita Kiran Patole
IND
--
--
Dalvi Raju Sahebrao
IND
--
--
Sheetaltai Sasane
IND
--
--
Vikas Maruti Rokade
BSP
--
--
Ahmed Shakil Sagir Ahmed Shaikh
