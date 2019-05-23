English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (South Mumbai, South Bombay): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mumbai South (मुंबई दक्षिण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
31. Mumbai South (South Mumbai, South Bombay) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.42% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.79%. The estimated literacy level of Mumbai South is 89.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Sawant of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,28,564 votes which was 16.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 48.04% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Deora Milind Murli of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 1,12,682 votes which was 17.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.49% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.37% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mumbai South was: Arvind Sawant (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,28,962 men, 6,56,867 women and 15 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mumbai South Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mumbai South is: 18.9388 72.8353
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंबई दक्षिण, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মুম্বই দক্ষিণ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मुंबई दक्षिण, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મુંબઇ દક્ષિણ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மும்பை தெற்கு, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ముంబాయి దక్షిణ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮುಂಬೈ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മുംബൈ സൗത്ത്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Mumbai South Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JAP
--
--
Abbas . F. Chhatriwala
VBA
--
--
Dr. Anil Kumar
APOI
--
--
Irfan Shaikh
KKJHS
--
--
Adv. Ramchandra N. Kachave
BMFP
--
--
Adv. Sahil L . Shah
JMBP
--
--
Shehbaj Rathod
INC
--
--
Deora Milind Murli
BSP
--
--
Gautam Sureshkumar Mistrilal
IND
--
--
Rajesh .B. Dayal
BRSP
--
--
Hamir Kalidas Vinjuda
IND
--
--
Shankar Sonawane
IND
--
--
Sai Shrivastav
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SHS
--
--
Arvind Ganpat Sawant
