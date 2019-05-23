Mumbai South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (South Mumbai, South Bombay): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mumbai South Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JAP -- -- Abbas . F. Chhatriwala VBA -- -- Dr. Anil Kumar APOI -- -- Irfan Shaikh KKJHS -- -- Adv. Ramchandra N. Kachave BMFP -- -- Adv. Sahil L . Shah JMBP -- -- Shehbaj Rathod INC -- -- Deora Milind Murli BSP -- -- Gautam Sureshkumar Mistrilal IND -- -- Rajesh .B. Dayal BRSP -- -- Hamir Kalidas Vinjuda IND -- -- Shankar Sonawane IND -- -- Sai Shrivastav NOTA -- -- Nota SHS -- -- Arvind Ganpat Sawant

31. Mumbai South (South Mumbai, South Bombay) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.42% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.79%. The estimated literacy level of Mumbai South is 89.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Sawant of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,28,564 votes which was 16.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 48.04% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Deora Milind Murli of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 1,12,682 votes which was 17.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.49% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.37% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mumbai South was: Arvind Sawant (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,28,962 men, 6,56,867 women and 15 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mumbai South is: 18.9388 72.8353Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंबई दक्षिण, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মুম্বই দক্ষিণ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मुंबई दक्षिण, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મુંબઇ દક્ષિણ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மும்பை தெற்கு, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ముంబాయి దక్షిణ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮುಂಬೈ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മുംബൈ സൗത്ത്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)