Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Mumbai Woman Moves HC Seeking Direction to BJP, Shiv Sena to Go by 'Public Mandate' and Form Govt

Priya Chauhan, a resident of neighbouring Thane district, in her petition also sought a direction to the Centre and the state to refrain from appointing anyone as chief minister from the post election alliance of the Sena- NCP-Congress, and BJP-Ajit Pawar.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mumbai Woman Moves HC Seeking Direction to BJP, Shiv Sena to Go by 'Public Mandate' and Form Govt
A file image of Bombay High Court.

Mumbai: A woman voter on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the BJP and Shiv Sena to stand by their pre-poll alliance and form government in Maharashtra, saying got the "public mandate".

Priya Chauhan, a resident of neighbouring Thane district, in her petition also sought a direction to the Centre and the state to refrain from appointing anyone as chief minister from the post election alliance of the Sena- NCP-Congress, and BJP-Ajit Pawar.

The plea, filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, also sought an FIR to be lodged against the BJP and Shiv Sena for failing to form government, saying it amounts to breach of trust of the voters and cheating.

"Both the BJP and Shiv Sena have betrayed the trust of voters. They have not complied with their promises and post elections changed their alliances," the plea said. The petition will come up for hearing in due course.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram