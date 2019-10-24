Mumbra-Kalwa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुंब्रा-कळवा): Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

149. Mumbra-Kalwa (मुंब्रा-कळवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,51,368 eligible electors, of which 1,90,664 were male, 1,60,697 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 84 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mumbra-Kalwa Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 38302 65.54% Awhad Jitendra Satish LEADING SS 17151 29.35% Deepali Jahangir Sayed NOTA 1286 2.20% Nota AAP 507 0.87% Abu Altamash Faizi IUML 392 0.67% Farhat Mohd Amin Shaikh IND 181 0.31% Mohammad Yusuf Mohammad Farooq Khan IND 181 0.31% Kalpana Pandharinath Gaikwad AMPI 149 0.25% Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerao IND 142 0.24% Pradip Tukaram Jangam BMHP 68 0.12% Naaz Mohammed Ahmed Khan IND 42 0.07% Qaisar Raza Husaini Shaikh IND 39 0.07% Abdul Rauf Mohammed Hanif Memon

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,48,482 eligible electors, of which 1,90,794 were male, 1,57,688 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 84 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,79,567.

Mumbra-Kalwa has an elector sex ratio of 842.83.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 47683 votes which was 28.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 52.33% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 15689 votes which was 11.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.57% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 149. Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly segment of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Kalyan Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47.01%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 47.45%, while it was 47.25 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.44%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 149. Mumbra-Kalwa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 334.

Extent: 149. Mumbra-Kalwa constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Thane Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 4 & 5.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mumbra-Kalwa is: 19.2074 72.9992.

