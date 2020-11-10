Mungaoli Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Mungaoli Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Mungaoli is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Mungaoli was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 13 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Mungaoli seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Mungaoli constituency: Brajendra Singh Yadav (Bharatiya Janata Party), Dr Virendra Sharma Bhorakhati (Bahujan Samaj Party), Kanhairam Lodhi (Indian National Congress), Omprakash Rtd Sdm (Independent), Gendraj Singh (Independent), Balram (Independent), Bhan Singh Sehriya (Independent), Shatrudhan Lodhi (Independent), Savitri Lodhi (Independent), Shreyans Jain (Independent), Bharat Singh Yadav (Rashtriya Vanchit Party), Devendra Singh Lodhi(Belai) (Samajwadi Party), Jitendra Singh (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.