Munger Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Monghyr): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh LEADING

Munger Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(U) 47627 53.00% Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh Leading INC 29940 33.32% Nilam Devi IND 1643 1.83% Amarjit Patel IND 1270 1.41% Dina Saw IND 994 1.11% Uchit Kumar IND 915 1.02% Dr.Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar BSP 895 1.00% Kumar Navneet Himanshu NOTA 830 0.92% Nota RHS 800 0.89% Arvind Kumar Sharma SHS 733 0.82% Sanjay Kesari JMM 729 0.81% Ajit Kumar IND 602 0.67% Mahesh Ram BBC 574 0.64% Sonelal Kora BMP 433 0.48% Santosh Kumar IND 372 0.41% Pranay Kumar SUCI 370 0.41% Vikash Kumar Arya SKBP 340 0.38% Suryoday Paswan JAP 311 0.35% Krishna Murari Kumar JGHP 276 0.31% Panchanand Singh PSP(L) 207 0.23% Raushan Kumar

28. Munger is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.79%. The estimated literacy level of Munger is 65.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Veena Devi of LJP won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 1,09,084 votes which was 11.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 38.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,89,361 votes which was 29.06% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 57.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.65% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Munger was: Veena Devi (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,37,897 men, 7,82,040 women and 47 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Munger is: 25 86.25Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंगेर, बिहार (Hindi); মুগের, বিহার (Bengali); मुंगेर, बिहार (Marathi); મુંગર, બિહાર (Gujarati); முங்கேர், பீகார் (Tamil); ముంగేర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಮುಂಗೆರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); മുംഗെർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)