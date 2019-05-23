Take the pledge to vote

Munger Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Monghyr): Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Munger (मुंगेर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019
28. Munger is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.79%. The estimated literacy level of Munger is 65.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

JD(U)
Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh

JD(U)

Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Veena Devi of LJP won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 1,09,084 votes which was 11.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 38.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,89,361 votes which was 29.06% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 57.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.

Munger Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(U)
47627
53.00%
Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh
INC
29940
33.32%
Nilam Devi
IND
1643
1.83%
Amarjit Patel
IND
1270
1.41%
Dina Saw
IND
994
1.11%
Uchit Kumar
IND
915
1.02%
Dr.Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar
BSP
895
1.00%
Kumar Navneet Himanshu
NOTA
830
0.92%
Nota
RHS
800
0.89%
Arvind Kumar Sharma
SHS
733
0.82%
Sanjay Kesari
JMM
729
0.81%
Ajit Kumar
IND
602
0.67%
Mahesh Ram
BBC
574
0.64%
Sonelal Kora
BMP
433
0.48%
Santosh Kumar
IND
372
0.41%
Pranay Kumar
SUCI
370
0.41%
Vikash Kumar Arya
SKBP
340
0.38%
Suryoday Paswan
JAP
311
0.35%
Krishna Murari Kumar
JGHP
276
0.31%
Panchanand Singh
PSP(L)
207
0.23%
Raushan Kumar

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.65% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Munger was: Veena Devi (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,37,897 men, 7,82,040 women and 47 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Munger Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Munger is: 25 86.25

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुंगेर, बिहार (Hindi); মুগের, বিহার (Bengali); मुंगेर, बिहार (Marathi); મુંગર, બિહાર (Gujarati); முங்கேர், பீகார் (Tamil); ముంగేర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಮುಂಗೆರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); മുംഗെർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
