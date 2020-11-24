Munmi Shaji from Assam to Contest Kerala Local Body Polls, BJP MP Suresh Gopi Promises Her House

As Kerala heads for local body polls in December, Munmi Shaji, a BJP candidate has come into limelight during her campaign for her unique story.

Shaji from Assam is representing BJP from Vikas Nagar ward in Iritty Municipality in Kerala’s Kannur. She is contesting the election against CPM’s veteran in the communist bastion.

Munmi Shaji, a native of Lakhimpur got married off to Shaji, a Malayali, seven years ago. Munmi’s husband is a BJP worker.

She is going to contest the election for the first time and meeting people in a door to door campaign seeking their support. The election will be held on December 10 while the results will be declared on December 14.

The BJP candidate’s popularity has drew attention from across the community with people coming out to support her. She is promised a house by BJP MP and actor Suresh Gopi. Suresh Gopi in his official Instagram post promised a home to Shaji. Suresh Gopi has a track record of helping the needy on many occasions. Earlier he had extended support to the contestants of 'Kodeeswaran', a TV show where he played the host.

“Munmi, an Assam native contesting from 11th ward in Iritty Municipality, does not own a home. Suresh Gopi will build a home for her,” Suresh Gopi posted on the social media platform.

Munmi has two daughters. After marrying Shaji she had not went back to her native place since six years. Over the years, she learned Malayalam, her accent coated with her mother tongue.