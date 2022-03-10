Muradnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Muradnagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Manoj Kumar Sharma (Hodia) (SBSPSP), Prerna Solanki (NYP), Ajit Pal Tyagi (BJP), Ayyuv Khan (BSP), Vijendra Yadav (INC), Surendra Kumar Munni (RLD), Lalit Mohan Tyagi (IND), Mahesh Tyagi (AAP), Prabhat Kumar Sharma (IND), Rajkumar Tyagi (VBP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.72%, which is -0.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ajit Pal Tyagi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Muradnagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.54 Muradnagar (मुरादनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Muradnagar is part of Ghaziabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 315054 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,74,994 were male and 1,40,038 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Muradnagar in 2019 was: 800 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,44,981 eligible electors, of which 2,28,693 were male,1,90,546 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,46,610 eligible electors, of which 1,90,639 were male, 1,55,971 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Muradnagar in 2017 was 607. In 2012, there were 615 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ajit Pal Tyagi of BJP won in this seat defeating Sudhan Kumar of BSP by a margin of 89,612 which was 35.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.52% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Wahab of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajpal Tyagi of SP by a margin of 3,622 votes which was 1.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 26.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 54 Muradnagar Assembly segment of the 12. Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Singh of BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat defeating Suresh Bansal of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Muradnagar are: Manoj Kumar Sharma (Hodia) (SBSPSP), Prerna Solanki (NYP), Ajit Pal Tyagi (BJP), Ayyuv Khan (BSP), Vijendra Yadav (INC), Surendra Kumar Munni (RLD), Lalit Mohan Tyagi (IND), Mahesh Tyagi (AAP), Prabhat Kumar Sharma (IND), Rajkumar Tyagi (VBP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.72%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.48%, while it was 62.34% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Muradnagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.54 Muradnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 415. In 2012, there were 339 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.54 Muradnagar comprises of the following areas of Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Muradnagar and 5 Muradnagar Municipal Board of 1 Modinagar Tehsil; Panchayats 2 Duhai, 4 Ataur, 5 Shamsher, 9 Sadarpur, 17 Bahadurpur of 1 Ghaziabad KC, Ward Nos. 7, 12, 24, 27, 31, 32, 34, 39, 40, 43, 45, 47, 49, 51, 54, 56 and 58 in Ghaziabad (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Ghaziabad Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Muradnagar constituency, which are: Baghpat, Loni, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Delhi.

The total area covered by Muradnagar is approximately 153 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Muradnagar is: 28°47’17.9"N 77°26’58.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Muradnagar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.