Murarai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

294. Murarai (मुरारई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Pakur District). Murarai is part of 42. Birbhum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,62,977 eligible electors, of which 1,32,816 were male, 1,30,160 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Murarai in 2021 is 980.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,34,055 eligible electors, of which 1,19,731 were male, 1,14,321 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,320 eligible electors, of which 97,667 were male, 91,747 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Murarai in 2016 was 139. In 2011, there were 94.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abdur Rahaman (Liton) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ali Mortuza Khan of INC by a margin of 280 votes which was 0.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.51% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nure Alam Chowdhury of TMC won in this seat defeating Elahi Kamre Dr of CPIM by a margin of 4,403 votes which was 2.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 294. Murarai Assembly segment of Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Murarai are: Asif Ekbal (INC), Tarak Let (BSP), Debasish Roy (BJP), Dr Mosarraf Hossain (TMC), Ansarul Saiekh (SUCOIC), Samsul Miya (SPI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.14%, while it was 86.07% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 372 polling stations in 294. Murarai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 231 polling stations.

EXTENT:

294. Murarai constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Murarai-I, 2. Amdole, Jajigram, Mitrapur, Nandigram, Paikar-I and Paikar-II GPs of CDB Murarai-II. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Murarai is 287 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Murarai is: 24°28’03.7"N 87°52’39.7"E.

