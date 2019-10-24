Murbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुरबाड): Kisan Shankar Kathore of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

139. Murbad (मुरबाड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,91,486 eligible electors, of which 2,06,738 were male, 1,84,740 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 71 service voters had also registered to vote.

Murbad Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 6239 76.55% Kisan Shankar Kathore LEADING NCP 1147 14.07% Pramod Vinayak Hindurao VBA 452 5.55% Deepak Pandharinath Khambekar NOTA 188 2.31% Nota PWPI 40 0.49% Chandrakant Bhaskar Pashte BSP 35 0.43% Adv.ratna Kishor Gaikwad IND 31 0.38% Pradeep Govind Rokade BMKP 18 0.22% Mayur Vinayak Yelve

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,56,038 eligible electors, of which 1,89,940 were male, 1,66,091 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 71 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,91,042.

Murbad has an elector sex ratio of 893.59.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kisan Shankar Kathore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 26230 votes which was 11.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.94% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kathore Kisan Shankar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 6542 votes which was 3.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 31.17% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 139. Murbad Assembly segment of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwandi Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.36%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.33%, while it was 61.54 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.97%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 456 polling stations in 139. Murbad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 436.

Extent: 139. Murbad constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Murbad Tehsil, Kalyan Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle-Titwala , Nadgaon 3.Ambernath Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Badlapur , Goregaon, Kulgaon- Badlapur (MC), Ambernath Revenue Circle (Part) Manjarli and Kharwai Saza.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Murbad is: 19.2593 73.4521.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Murbad results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.