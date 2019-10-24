Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Murbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुरबाड): Kisan Shankar Kathore of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Murbad (मुरबाड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Kisan Shankar Kathore
LEADING

Detailed Results
Murbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुरबाड): Kisan Shankar Kathore of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Murbad (मुरबाड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

139. Murbad (मुरबाड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,91,486 eligible electors, of which 2,06,738 were male, 1,84,740 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 71 service voters had also registered to vote.

Murbad Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
6239
76.55%
Kisan Shankar Kathore
NCP
1147
14.07%
Pramod Vinayak Hindurao
VBA
452
5.55%
Deepak Pandharinath Khambekar
NOTA
188
2.31%
Nota
PWPI
40
0.49%
Chandrakant Bhaskar Pashte
BSP
35
0.43%
Adv.ratna Kishor Gaikwad
IND
31
0.38%
Pradeep Govind Rokade
BMKP
18
0.22%
Mayur Vinayak Yelve

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,56,038 eligible electors, of which 1,89,940 were male, 1,66,091 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 71 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,91,042.

Murbad has an elector sex ratio of 893.59.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kisan Shankar Kathore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 26230 votes which was 11.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.94% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kathore Kisan Shankar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 6542 votes which was 3.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 31.17% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 139. Murbad Assembly segment of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwandi Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.36%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.33%, while it was 61.54 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.97%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 456 polling stations in 139. Murbad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 436.

Extent: 139. Murbad constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Murbad Tehsil, Kalyan Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle-Titwala , Nadgaon 3.Ambernath Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Badlapur , Goregaon, Kulgaon- Badlapur (MC), Ambernath Revenue Circle (Part) Manjarli and Kharwai Saza.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Murbad is: 19.2593 73.4521.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Murbad results.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
