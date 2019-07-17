Murder of Abducted Toddler Rocks MP Assembly; BJP MLAs Slam Kamal Nath Govt over Law & Order

Bhopal: Legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the Kamal Nath government in the Assembly over the murder of a three-year-old kidnapped boy in Bhopal and failing law and order in the state. Amid ruckus by the opposition MLAs, Speaker NP Prajapati had to adjourn the proceedings of the House several times.

The child, Varun Meena was abducted on Saturday and charred to death by his abductors in a house close to his home. Police had no idea about the same until Tuesday when the body was found. A local court has sent one Sunita Solanki and her son Shubham to jail for allegedly killing the child over an enmity resulting after a theft in their house.

Lawmakers, led by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanded a discussion on the law and order through an adjournment motion and accused the treasury benches of gagging the Opposition’s voice.

However, Congress MLAs hit back at Chouhan urging him to look into his own track record when the state topped the national charts in the number of rape cases and witnessed a high crime rate.

Chouhan, while referring to the recent rape and murder cases of minor girl, said the Congress government had turned transfers into an industry and frequent changes in postings had demoralised the police force. He was soon joined by Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav, former minister Narottam Mishra and other senior MLAs.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Govind Singh interrupted Chouhan stating that rules did not permit him to speak on multiple issues during adjournment motion.

Amid adjournments, as the speaker did not allow discussion on law and order, BJP MLAs staged a walkout. Earlier, BJP leaders organised a protest in Bhopal to highlight atrocities on women.