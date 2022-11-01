'Murdered' Andhra Woman Appears on Social Media, Leaves Opposition Parties Aghast

Giving a shocker to the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh, a young lady where her parents declared that she was murdered has made sudden appearance through a selfie video on social media. Chandritha, a resident of Munchineella gunta locality in Srikalahasti was missing for the past nine months. Her family members registered a missing complaint with the Doravarisatram police in Nellore district.

Meanwhile, an unidentified dead body of a young lady was found in the limits of KVB Puram on October 20. The police called the family members of the Chandritha to identify the body. The parents of Chandritha had identified the dead body as their daughter’s and alleged that Chandrasekhar, a volunteer from Ramapuram has killed her.

With the issue painted with political colours, the leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party took part in the dharnas and protests by the family members of Chandritha in Srikalahasti town where the protests rocked the town for a week. War of words took place between the ruling and the opposition party leaders.

But sending shocker to the opposition party leaders, the alleged accused Chandrasekhar along with Chandritha posted a selfie video on social media by saying that they are in safe condition. He also sought answer from the opposition leaders who alleged that Chandrasekhar murdered Chandritha.

