Murmurs of Break-up After Priyanka Chaturvedi’s Outburst Against ‘Lumpen Goons’ In Her Own Party

Just a few days ago, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi grabbed headlines when she broke out into an impromptu song to take a jibe at Smriti Irani over the degree row.This was after the day Irani had filed her nomination in Amethi and declared that she was not a graduate, as was stated in her 2004 poll affidavit. “Kyunki mantri bhi kabhi graduate thi”, Chaturvedi sang, a parody of the Irani’s famous soap opera ‘Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi’.Now, Chaturvedi is singing a different tune. Upset with her party, she went public with her grievances with a tweet lambasting the Congress for reinstating UP party workers who she says misbehaved with her. Her complaint was that how can the party take back those who allegedly misbehaved with her, and allegedly also made a rape threat to her.“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate (sic),” she wrote.She went incommunicado after that and no party colleague could get through to her. There have been no tweets from her since and she has refused to speak to reporters as well.Although no party leader was willing to speak on the record, sources told News18 that her anger runs deep and she is even considering whether to break all ties.Those close to her say that she was very upset when during her visit to Mathura a couple of months ago, she was heckled by some UP leaders. The leaders were reportedly miffed with her over the possibility that she was seeking a ticket from the area.She came back very upset to Delhi and complained to the party high command, following which the men were suspended.But the Congress reinstated the men after leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, in charge of the campaign in west UP, gave the move a go ahead. It was said that the men had expressed regret about their behaviour. Sources said that her appeal to the Gandhis also did not work and she feels she was not given the respect she deserved.There is also unconfirmed speculation that she in touch with the BJP. Some party leaders said she has held a grudge ever since she was overlooked for a ticket from Mumbai.Some within the party also say it’s wrong of Chaturvedi to say she wasn’t given her due place. They told news18.com, “She is a relatively new entrant to the party and in a short time she has risen to become one of the most high profile and respected faces within the party.”The issue is that her grudge could give a handle to the BJP to accuse Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of not standing up for women rights. There are people within the party who are reaching out to her and hoping she tweets soon with her smart one liners. In the midst of elections season, the Congress cannot afford such a controversy involving one of the most known faces of the party.