Murshidabad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

64. Murshidabad (मुर्शिदाबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Murshidabad is part of 11. Murshidabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,67,767 eligible electors, of which 1,34,937 were male, 1,32,827 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Murshidabad in 2021 is 984.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,35,052 eligible electors, of which 1,20,829 were male, 1,14,222 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,558 eligible electors, of which 98,695 were male, 89,863 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Murshidabad in 2016 was 264. In 2011, there were 195.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shaoni Singha Roy of INC won in this seat by defeating Ashim Krishna Bhatta of TMC by a margin of 25,139 votes which was 12.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shaoni Singha Roy of INC won in this seat defeating Bivas Chakraborty of AIFB by a margin of 6,352 votes which was 3.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.03% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 64. Murshidabad Assembly segment of Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Murshidabad are: Gouri Sankar Ghosh (BJP), Neajuddin Sk (INC), Madan Mohan Mandal (BSP), Shaoni Singha Roy (TMC), Milia Sajem (SUCOIC), Sujat Sk (DSPI), Habib Saikh (RSMP), Gouri Das Sarkar (IND), Bellal Sk (IND), Mahiram Murmu (IND), Subir Ghosh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.58%, while it was 86.92% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 378 polling stations in 64. Murshidabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

64. Murshidabad constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Murshidabad Jiaganj, 2. Jiaganj Azimganj (M) and 3. Murshidabad (M). It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Murshidabad is 213 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Murshidabad is: 24°11’36.6"N 88°17’42.4"E.

