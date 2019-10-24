Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Murtijapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मूर्तीजापूर, Murtizapur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Murtijapur (मूर्तीजापूर, Murtizapur) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
VBA
Awachar Pratibha Prabhakar
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Murtijapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मूर्तीजापूर, Murtizapur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Murtijapur (मूर्तीजापूर, Murtizapur) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

32. Murtijapur ( ( Murtizapur) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Akola district of Maharashtra and is part of Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,20,783 eligible electors, of which 1,64,250 were male, 1,56,526 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 623 service voters had also registered to vote.

Murtijapur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VBA
10788
31.97%
Awachar Pratibha Prabhakar
BJP
8626
25.57%
Harish Marotiappa Pimpale
NCP
7693
22.80%
Ravikumar Rameshchandra Rathi
PJP
4729
14.02%
Rajkumar Narayanrao Nachane
IND
599
1.78%
Ashish Shankarappa Bare
NOTA
233
0.69%
Nota
BSP
198
0.59%
Ravi Nagorao Meshram
MPS(T)
168
0.50%
Gautam Namdeo Kankal
IND
153
0.45%
Milind Arjun Jamnik
BMKP
138
0.41%
Pravina Laxman Bhatkar
IND
114
0.34%
Baliram Gonduji Ingle
BVA
102
0.30%
Pandurang Moropant Ingale
PPI(D)
78
0.23%
Sudarshan Pralhad Suradkar
IND
69
0.20%
Rajesh Tulshiram Khade
IND
51
0.15%
Dipak Ramchandra Ingle

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,93,003 eligible electors, of which 1,52,727 were male, 1,40,272 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 623 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,57,296.

Murtijapur has an elector sex ratio of 952.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Harish Marotiappa Pimple of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 12888 votes which was 8.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.62% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Harish Marotiappa Pimpale of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 15358 votes which was 11.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 32. Murtijapur Assembly segment of Akola Lok Sabha constituency. Akola Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.46%, while it was 50 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 381 polling stations in 32. Murtijapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 342.

Extent: 32. Murtijapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Akola district of Maharashtra: Murtizapur Tehsil, Barshitakli Tehsil, and 3. Akola Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Kurankhed.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Murtijapur is: 20.6377 77.2783.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Murtijapur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram