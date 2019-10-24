Murtijapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मूर्तीजापूर, Murtizapur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

32. Murtijapur ( ( Murtizapur) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Akola district of Maharashtra and is part of Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,20,783 eligible electors, of which 1,64,250 were male, 1,56,526 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 623 service voters had also registered to vote.

Murtijapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VBA 10788 31.97% Awachar Pratibha Prabhakar LEADING BJP 8626 25.57% Harish Marotiappa Pimpale NCP 7693 22.80% Ravikumar Rameshchandra Rathi PJP 4729 14.02% Rajkumar Narayanrao Nachane IND 599 1.78% Ashish Shankarappa Bare NOTA 233 0.69% Nota BSP 198 0.59% Ravi Nagorao Meshram MPS(T) 168 0.50% Gautam Namdeo Kankal IND 153 0.45% Milind Arjun Jamnik BMKP 138 0.41% Pravina Laxman Bhatkar IND 114 0.34% Baliram Gonduji Ingle BVA 102 0.30% Pandurang Moropant Ingale PPI(D) 78 0.23% Sudarshan Pralhad Suradkar IND 69 0.20% Rajesh Tulshiram Khade IND 51 0.15% Dipak Ramchandra Ingle

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,93,003 eligible electors, of which 1,52,727 were male, 1,40,272 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 623 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,57,296.

Murtijapur has an elector sex ratio of 952.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Harish Marotiappa Pimple of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 12888 votes which was 8.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.62% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Harish Marotiappa Pimpale of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 15358 votes which was 11.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 32. Murtijapur Assembly segment of Akola Lok Sabha constituency. Akola Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.46%, while it was 50 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 381 polling stations in 32. Murtijapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 342.

Extent: 32. Murtijapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Akola district of Maharashtra: Murtizapur Tehsil, Barshitakli Tehsil, and 3. Akola Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Kurankhed.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Murtijapur is: 20.6377 77.2783.

