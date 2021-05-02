Musiri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

145. Musiri (मुसिरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Musiri is part of 25. Perambalur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.56%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,32,654 eligible electors, of which 1,13,467 were male, 1,19,166 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Musiri in 2021 is 1050.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,655 eligible electors, of which 1,04,402 were male, 1,08,242 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,922 eligible electors, of which 92,533 were male, 92,389 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Musiri in 2016 was 25. In 2011, there were 209.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Selvarasu M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Vijaya Babu S of INC by a margin of 32,087 votes which was 18.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.31% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, N.R.Sivapathy of AIADMK won in this seat defeating M.Rajasekharan of INC by a margin of 43,791 votes which was 29.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 145. Musiri Assembly segment of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 21 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Musiri are: Kumar K S (DMDK), M Selvarasu (AIADMK), N Thiyagarajan (DMK), V Bernardshaw (BSP), S Gokul (MNM), Gautham S (RSP), D Dharmalingam (SMNK), Sridevi Ilangovan (NTK), N Aravan (IND), R Anandhan (IND), Devanur Karthick (IND), Shanmugam (IND), A Chandran (IND), N Saminathan (IND), N Sivakumar (IND), T Senthil Kumar (IND), V Natarajan (IND), T Periyathambi (IND), R Michael (IND), P Loganathan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.98%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.51%, while it was 81.55% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 145. Musiri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 252. In 2011 there were 225 polling stations.

EXTENT:

145. Musiri constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu: Thottiyam Taluk Musiri Taluk (Part) Pillapalayam, Karikali, Vadamalaipatti, Karkudi, Urakkarai, Mahadevi, Jambumadai, Valasiramani, Anjalam, Konappampatti, Devanur, Arachi, Valaiyeduppu, Paithambarai, Serugudi, Poolancheri, Soorampatti, Mavilipatti, Thumbalam, Sittilavai, Muthampatti, M.Pudupatti West, M.Pudupatti East, Kamatchipatti, T.Puthur, Mooveli I, Sevanthilingapuram, Umaiyalpuram and Vellur villages. Morupatti (TP), Thathaiyangarpet (TP) and Musiri (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Tiruchirappalli.

The total area covered by Musiri is 624 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Musiri is: 11°02’38.4"N 78°22’08.4"E.

