Muslim Cleric Slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for Calling 'Lynching of Cow' Anti-Hindutva

In response to the statement made by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding lynching in the name of cows, Muslim clerics have said that it would be better if Mohan Bhagwat makes his own people understand what he says. Speaking at a program organized by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the RSS Chief on Sunday had stated that people can’t be differentiated on how they worship.

Speaking to news18, noted cleric, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami said on Monday, “Mohan Bhagwat has been repeatedly saying that those who live in India have the same DNA, then why don’t we see the DNA of those who are lynched in the name of cow and also for not saying ‘Vande Matram’. Why are they killed in the name of the religion? We firmly believe that if Mohan Bhagwat tells this to people from Bajrang Dal, VHP, etc. it will be helpful, else such statements will prove useless as in the past also such statements have been given and even after that Muslims have been lynched. Only if Mohan Bhagwat makes the groups related to his organization about what he has said then India can be a better place and even Muslims will be able to live peacefully here.”

Earlier on Sunday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had said those who lynch people in the name of protecting ‘holy animal’ cows are going against Hindutva. He also asserted that the DNA of all Indians is the same and urged Muslims not to get ‘trapped in the cycle of fear’ that Islam is in danger in India.

“If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. Cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching others are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying while addressing an event organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch on the theme ‘Hindustani First, Hindustan First’.

Asserting that people can’t be differentiated on how they worship, he said, “Don’t get trapped in the cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India.”

Underlining that development is not possible without unity in the country, the RSS chief stressed that the basis of unity should be nationalism and the glory of ancestors. The only solution to Hindu-Muslim conflict is dialogue, not discord, he said.

