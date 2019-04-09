Muslim League A 'Green Virus' That Has Infected The Country, Says Yodi Adityanath at Meerut Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again stirred the “Ali vs Bajrang Bali” debate by making a controversial statement at an election rally in Meerut district of the state on Tuesday. The firebrand leader had made a similar statement in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly elections last year.“You must have heard what BSP chief Mayawati had said during a recent rally. She said the alliance needs votes of Muslims and they don’t need votes from anyone else. I also want to say that the SP-BSP might have a firm belief in Ali, but we also believe in Bajrang Bali,” Adityanath said.He then went on to attack the Congress and alleged that the party was hand-in-glove with traitors.“You must have seen green-coloured flags were waved during the nomination of the Congress chief in Wayanad,” he added. “The flag belongs to the Muslim League party, which is responsible for the division of the country. The green virus is scaring the entire nation; the opposition parties are not concerned about the security of the nation. Pakistan and the opposition is having problems with the strictness of the government.”In the run-up to the state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh last year, Adityanath had made a similar statement. Responding to a video that showed senior Congress leader Kamal Nath asking Muslim leaders to ensure 90% votes for his party from the minority community, Adityanath had said,“Bajrang Bali is enough for us.”“Kamal Nath ji ka ek bayaan mai padh raha tha, unhone kaha ki hamein SC/ST ka vote nahi chahiye, Congress ko keval Muslimon ka vote chahiye. Kamal Nath ji aap ko yeh Ali mubarak, hamare liye Bajrang Bali paryaapt honge (I read a statement of Kamal Nath where he that he does not want the SC/ST vote. The Congress needs only the Muslim votes. Kamal Nath, keep your Ali, Bajrang Bali is enough for us),” Adityanath had said in Bhopal.The statement had irked many Muslim clerics who had demanded an apology from him. While Ali is revered by Muslims as Prophet Mohammad's successor, Bajrang Bali is another name for the Hindu god Hanuman. The BJP had lost the state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in 2018.