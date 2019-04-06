English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslim League Approaches EC With Complaint Against Adityanath for 'Virus' Remark
Countering the attack by Adityanath, IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty on Friday said his party does not take the allegations seriously as Gandhi had already given a befitting reply to him.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday approached the Election Commission on Saturday to complain against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comment equating the organisation with a virus.
“The Muslim League is a virus. The type of virus which, if somebody is infested with, cannot be saved and today the principal Opposition party, the Congress, is infested with it. Just think if they win, then what will happen? The virus will spread across the nation,” Adityanath had said. His remarks had come after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Wayanad, where IUML activists were also present.
Countering the attack by Adityanath, IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty on Friday said his party does not take the allegations seriously as Gandhi had already given a befitting reply to Yogi. “Rahul Gandhi said he’s seeing India as one, all citizens of India are equal for him. Yogi, on the other hand, is again and again trying to establish the fact that all Indians are not equal for them,” said Kunhalikutty.
Kunhalikutty, who represents the Malappuram constituency in Lok Sabha, said the BJP will be unable to stop Gandhi from winning from Wayanad. “Rahul hit Wayanad like a storm yesterday, he’s going to win the seat with a majority of over one lakh votes,” he said.
The former state minister for industries and information technology added that both governments of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the BJP must spend more time on evaluating their performance than focusing on “non-issues”.
