Muslim League Dissolves Women's Youth Wing Citing 'Indiscipline' in Kerala

The Indian Union Muslim League has dissolved the Kerala State Committee of Haritha, the women’s wing of MSF (Muslim Student’s Federation).

This was after the office bearers of Haritha filed a complaint with the State Women’s Commission against some male members of MSF for allegedly using derogatory statements against them.

The reason cited for dissolving the state committee was “gross indiscipline".

The decision was announced after Indian Union Muslim League’s high-power committee meeting in Malappuram. While announcing the decision PMA Salam, Muslim League State General Secretary said that it was due to ‘gross indiscipline’ that such an action was taken.

Salam said, “The state committee of Haritha has been dissolved. The new committee will be announced by the Muslim League State leadership. We have taken this decision due to gross indiscipline. The committee’s term is also over. They were formed in 2018, the decision was that all these organisation committees will be for a year.”

The women had first complained before the league leaders but later approached the women’s commission as there was no respite.

The League leadership had asked them to withdraw the complaint before the women’s commission but they did not withdraw.

