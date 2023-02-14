​‘Muslim Quota in Army’: JDU Leader Triggers Row; Bihar CM Says ‘He Says Whatever He Wants’; BJP Seeks Action

In what has sparked another controversy, Gulam Rasool Balyawi, a former Rajya Sabha member and former MLC from the Janata Dal United (JDU), during his speech in Bihar on February 12, demanded 30% reservation for Muslims in the Indian Army.

“If PM Modi is scared of dealing with Pakistan and fighting terrorists, give 30% reservation to Muslims in the Army to deal with them. When Pakistan was threatening India with missiles, no baba from Nagpur came to answer it. It was a Muslim named APJ Abdul Kalam who came,” he said, at Markazi Irada-e- Shariyat event in Nawada district.

There is no reservation on the basis of caste or religion in the Indian Army and soldiers are chosen only on the basis of merit, if they are eligible.

WHO IS BALYAWI?

Balyawi, who hails from Balia in Uttar Pradesh, was nominated by the JDU to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 and has been known for his controversial speeches. Last month in Hazaribagh of Jharkhand, while addressing a huge crowd, he delivered a fiery speech demanding Muslim safety laws for protection of the community on the lines of protection provided to schedule caste and schedule tribes. He went on to say, “If anyone disrespects the prophet, we will turn cities into Karbala."

THE REACTIONS

Nitin Nabin, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Patna and a former minister, told CNN-News18, “Balyawi should be booked for treason as he wants to divide the Army on the basis of caste and religion. It clearly shows the stand of the JDU. The Chief Minister must take action against this man who is trying to bring disgrace to the Indian Army. No action was taken against him in the past, so all blame shifts to CM Nitish Kumar. This statement was given intentionally and if the CM doesn’t take any action it would indicate that Kumar supports his remarks. Earlier also the integrity of the Army was questioned by Mahagathbandhan leaders.”

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “What Gulam Rasool Balyawi said was an insult to the Sanatan dharma, religious leaders and the Army. If he is so concerned about Muslims, he should run a religious reform movement to give proper respect, justice and participation to 80% of the Pasmanda Muslims in proportion to their numbers.”

THE CLARIFICATION

After the remarks went viral, the JDU leader gave a clarification. He said, “Earlier, there was a Pathan Regiment, then why was it abandoned? There is a Sikh Regiment, Rajput Regiment, Jaat regiment, then why are they against reservation for Muslims. The BJP people are bhagodas. Why are they afraid to name Adani? 90% of the defaulters who fled abroad are from Gujarat, not Bihar or Jharkhand. I haven’t disrespected the Army. I just questioned the government about its fear of speaking against Pakistan and China, and if so, demanded 30% reservation for Muslims because they know how to destroy the tanks of Pakistan. It is the BJP who politicized the martyrs and used the sympathy to win the elections. It is up to people how they take my statements.”

Later in the day, CM Nitish Kumar during his ‘samadhan yatra’ in Muzaffarpur said, “He keeps saying whatever he wants. People keep doing that. My whole focus is on the yatra now. I will ask him later. Now please don’t ask me political questions.”

