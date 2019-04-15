English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslim Sentiment in Bihar, Mood of Jats & Lodhs in UP and Rocky Karnataka Alliance: Why Phase 2 is a Potboiler
The bulk of the Lok Sabha’s second phase seats are in the South, with 14 seats in Karnataka and 39 seats in Tamil Nadu gearing up for polls.
Voters queue up to vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Loading...
New Delhi: The jury is still out on who goes stronger into the second phase of Lok Sabha polls that kick in three days from now. Did Jats, Dalits and Muslims really come together to counter the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, were Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan able to save their seat in Bihar and are there any surprises awaiting us in seats such as Ghaziabad and Nagpur where Union ministers VK Singh and Nitin Gadkari are contesting from?
What we do know, on the other hand, is that on the coming Thursday, another 97 seats will go to polls. We will move further east in Uttar Pradesh and see polls in Amroha, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Fatehpur Sikri and four other reserved seats of Nagina, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra. There will be some interesting things to see here — which way do the Jats go in constituencies where they hold sway — Mathura, Aligarh and Fatehpuri Sikri from where Raj Babbar is fighting a keenly watched contest.
Another interesting factor to watch out for will be the mood of the Lodhs. Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Farrukhabad have a huge concentration of Lodhs, who are just 2 per cent of UP’s population but make for 10-35 per cent of the electorate in these seats. Aligarh happens to be the home constituency of former UP chief minister and BJP heavyweight Kalyan Singh, the present governor of Rajasthan.
Also, in seats like Amroha, Nagina, Aligarh and Agra where Dalits and Muslims make for nearly half the electorate, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’s’ political experiment will be put to severe test.
In realpolitik terms, it will be a fight between the BJP and the BSP. Mayawati’s candidates are fighting on six of the eight seats, SP's candidate is fighting in a single seat Hathras and RLD on one seat, Mathura.
We will also move eastwards in the case of Bihar, towards areas such as Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Banka and Bhagalpur which have substantial Muslim populations. The competition will get tougher for the NDA here as except Katihar, which was won by JD(U), all the other seats were bagged by RJD, Congress and NCP in 2014 despite the Modi wave.
Although as a counter-argument one could say that in the recent assembly elections held here in 2015, JD(U) had emerged strongest with 13 of 30 MLAs. This explains why the BJP has left all these Lok Sabha seats for the party. The Congress, whose president has already held a rally in Purnia, will see senior leaders such as Tariq Anwar fight from Katihar.
But the bulk of the Lok Sabha’s second phase seats are in the South, with 14 seats in Karnataka and 39 seats in Tamil Nadu gearing up for polls.
To take the case of Karnataka first, the battles in Mandya and Mysore will be among the most keenly watched.
In Mandya, on one side is Congress-JD(S) combine’s candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of present chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. He will face Sumalatha Ambareesh, the wife of late superstar Ambareesh. She is said to have the support of several disgruntled Congress leaders who are angry with their party for not having given ticket to Sumalatha whose late husband fought and won from this constituency thrice.
Personal rivalry and unsettled scores between senior Congress and JD(S) leaders have also turned this contest into a fight of the gathbandhan with itself. This is why the BJP has not fielded a candidate here and is understood to be supporting Sumalatha instead.
Mysore is another interesting seat where friction between the Congress and JD(S) is evident. Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah is said to have fought to have his own man bag the ticket in what is essentially his home district. Both Mysore and Mandya have a strong Vokkaligga presence, which are considered voters of the JD(S) which is why the regional heavyweight tried to bag both the seats.
Giving the combine a run for its money in Mysore is BJP's Pratap Simha, who along with BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar Hegde and Shobha Karandlaje, is considered an outspoken member of his party. Like Simha, another young opponent to the JD(S)-Congress combine is Tejasvi Surya, who was announced as a last-minute surprise candidate from Bangalore South, a BJP stronghold.
Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the wife of late BJP leader Ananth Kumar, was expected to bag the ticket. However, she was later mollified by elevating her to the position of vice-president of the party’s state unit. She's now going door-to-door seeking votes for Surya.
The focus of elections in Tamil Nadu, 39 Lok Sabha seats of which will be going to polls in the second phase, will actually be centered on the simultaneously conducted bypolls in 18 assembly constituencies instead. The ruling government is on the line here as it needs to win a minimum of eight assembly bypoll seats to stay in power.
On the other hand, even if the DMK wins all the 18 seats, its effective strength, along with its allies, can touch only 115. This may not be enough to unseat the government, but a really strong performance by DMK in the bypolls will really shake up the confidence of the AIADMK government.
Finally, in Maharashtra, the elections will move into the heavily drought affected Marathwada region. Eight of the 10 seats going to polls — Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Beed and Nanded — fall in the Marathwada region. This could be one of Congress-NCP's best chances to overwhelm the Shiv Sena-BJP combine and set a momentum for further phases.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, only Hingoli and Nanded were able to withstand the Modi wave. Rajeev Satav from Hingoli, who won by a slim margin of 1,600 votes, and Ashok Chavan from Nanded won their party's only two seats in the last general elections in Maharashtra. The Congress here will bank on the constant attacks against the BJP government by the Shiv Sena, which won three of the eight seats here, and tied up with BJP just before the polls.
Beed is home to regional heavyweight Gopinath Munde’s family. BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Raosaheb Danve is fighting from Jana, while Latur is a Congress bastion and home to former Union home minister Shivraj Patil. On the other hand, Rajeev Satav’s disinterest in fighting again from Hingoli has perturbed some in Congress' state unit.
What we do know, on the other hand, is that on the coming Thursday, another 97 seats will go to polls. We will move further east in Uttar Pradesh and see polls in Amroha, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Fatehpur Sikri and four other reserved seats of Nagina, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra. There will be some interesting things to see here — which way do the Jats go in constituencies where they hold sway — Mathura, Aligarh and Fatehpuri Sikri from where Raj Babbar is fighting a keenly watched contest.
Another interesting factor to watch out for will be the mood of the Lodhs. Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Farrukhabad have a huge concentration of Lodhs, who are just 2 per cent of UP’s population but make for 10-35 per cent of the electorate in these seats. Aligarh happens to be the home constituency of former UP chief minister and BJP heavyweight Kalyan Singh, the present governor of Rajasthan.
Also, in seats like Amroha, Nagina, Aligarh and Agra where Dalits and Muslims make for nearly half the electorate, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’s’ political experiment will be put to severe test.
In realpolitik terms, it will be a fight between the BJP and the BSP. Mayawati’s candidates are fighting on six of the eight seats, SP's candidate is fighting in a single seat Hathras and RLD on one seat, Mathura.
We will also move eastwards in the case of Bihar, towards areas such as Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Banka and Bhagalpur which have substantial Muslim populations. The competition will get tougher for the NDA here as except Katihar, which was won by JD(U), all the other seats were bagged by RJD, Congress and NCP in 2014 despite the Modi wave.
Although as a counter-argument one could say that in the recent assembly elections held here in 2015, JD(U) had emerged strongest with 13 of 30 MLAs. This explains why the BJP has left all these Lok Sabha seats for the party. The Congress, whose president has already held a rally in Purnia, will see senior leaders such as Tariq Anwar fight from Katihar.
But the bulk of the Lok Sabha’s second phase seats are in the South, with 14 seats in Karnataka and 39 seats in Tamil Nadu gearing up for polls.
To take the case of Karnataka first, the battles in Mandya and Mysore will be among the most keenly watched.
In Mandya, on one side is Congress-JD(S) combine’s candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of present chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. He will face Sumalatha Ambareesh, the wife of late superstar Ambareesh. She is said to have the support of several disgruntled Congress leaders who are angry with their party for not having given ticket to Sumalatha whose late husband fought and won from this constituency thrice.
Personal rivalry and unsettled scores between senior Congress and JD(S) leaders have also turned this contest into a fight of the gathbandhan with itself. This is why the BJP has not fielded a candidate here and is understood to be supporting Sumalatha instead.
Mysore is another interesting seat where friction between the Congress and JD(S) is evident. Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah is said to have fought to have his own man bag the ticket in what is essentially his home district. Both Mysore and Mandya have a strong Vokkaligga presence, which are considered voters of the JD(S) which is why the regional heavyweight tried to bag both the seats.
Giving the combine a run for its money in Mysore is BJP's Pratap Simha, who along with BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar Hegde and Shobha Karandlaje, is considered an outspoken member of his party. Like Simha, another young opponent to the JD(S)-Congress combine is Tejasvi Surya, who was announced as a last-minute surprise candidate from Bangalore South, a BJP stronghold.
Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the wife of late BJP leader Ananth Kumar, was expected to bag the ticket. However, she was later mollified by elevating her to the position of vice-president of the party’s state unit. She's now going door-to-door seeking votes for Surya.
The focus of elections in Tamil Nadu, 39 Lok Sabha seats of which will be going to polls in the second phase, will actually be centered on the simultaneously conducted bypolls in 18 assembly constituencies instead. The ruling government is on the line here as it needs to win a minimum of eight assembly bypoll seats to stay in power.
On the other hand, even if the DMK wins all the 18 seats, its effective strength, along with its allies, can touch only 115. This may not be enough to unseat the government, but a really strong performance by DMK in the bypolls will really shake up the confidence of the AIADMK government.
Finally, in Maharashtra, the elections will move into the heavily drought affected Marathwada region. Eight of the 10 seats going to polls — Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Beed and Nanded — fall in the Marathwada region. This could be one of Congress-NCP's best chances to overwhelm the Shiv Sena-BJP combine and set a momentum for further phases.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, only Hingoli and Nanded were able to withstand the Modi wave. Rajeev Satav from Hingoli, who won by a slim margin of 1,600 votes, and Ashok Chavan from Nanded won their party's only two seats in the last general elections in Maharashtra. The Congress here will bank on the constant attacks against the BJP government by the Shiv Sena, which won three of the eight seats here, and tied up with BJP just before the polls.
Beed is home to regional heavyweight Gopinath Munde’s family. BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Raosaheb Danve is fighting from Jana, while Latur is a Congress bastion and home to former Union home minister Shivraj Patil. On the other hand, Rajeev Satav’s disinterest in fighting again from Hingoli has perturbed some in Congress' state unit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest
- Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Titles, Japan Reigns Supreme
- How Your Favourite 'Game of Thrones' Characters Have Evolved Over the Years
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers its Maiden IPL Victory and Twitter is Royally Surprised
- Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results