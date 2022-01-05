'Muslim Woman Behind Akhilesh-Raja Bhaiyya's Break Up': SP Leader Abu Azmi's New Shocker

Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra state president Abu Azmi on Tuesday claimed that a “Muslim woman, apparently the wife of a policeman", was responsible for the ouster of Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, from former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s team.

The six-time independent MLA Raja Bhaiya was seen close to SP and was a minister in the Akhilesh cabinet. However, despite promising to vote in favour of SP in the Rajya Sabha elections held in 2018, Raja Bhaiya went for the BJP candidate on grounds that his vote would have helped his bete noire Mayawati as SP was backing a BSP canidate for the sake of forming an anti-BJP grand alliance.

Azmi was addressing a public rally in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh as a part of SP’s ongoing ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of assembly polls 2022. He also called for ‘15% Muslim population’ unity against the BJP. Reportedly, he also stated that the BJP only wants to do politics in the name of Pakistan. He further blamed that the media is licking BJP’s feet and showing wrong news.

Azmi claimed that SP President Akhilesh Yadav removed powerful leader Raja Bhaiyya from his position after “a Muslim woman- wife of policeman asked him to do so." He added that the whole world is watching, that Yadav also initiated an inquiry by IPS officers in the Raja Bhaiya controversy.

In the recent past, Azmi made headlines with his controversial statement during an interview with News 18. He suggested that while staying alone with your daughter or sister, the devil can decent you. This came after the Union Cabinet gave a nod to increasing the minimum marriageable age for women to 21. He alleged, “Our culture says that when girls/boys grow up or become adults, they should be married immediately. Or wait patiently if you do not find a suitable partner.”

He added that once the delay is prolonged, even after such a partner is found, then only the parents of the child will be accused of committing a sin. This is because the responsibility of sinful behaviour of their children (if any) will then lie on their parents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.