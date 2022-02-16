Muslim Women Have Voted for BJP, Criminals Appearing as Oppn Candidates like Aladdin's Jinn: UP Deputy CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done better in the first two phases in the Uttar Pradesh polls than in the 2017 elections and Muslim women have voted for the party as well, UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma told CNN-News18 in an interview in Raebareli on Tuesday.

Sharma was campaigning in the parliamentary constituency of Congress MP Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday with Muslims in attendance too.

He pointed to these people while speaking to CNN-NEWS18 to say: “Ask these people, did we not give them houses, toilets, or cylinders like everyone else? There is no appeasement in Yogi and Modi governments. In West UP, the biggest thing in the first two phases of elections is that women from the minority community have voted for us openly. West UP people did not allow communal polarisation as the Samajwadi Party had planned. The public has voted, rising above caste and religion in the first two phases.”

Sharma also said the election in UP was now “between peaceful people with vikaswadi soch (developmental thinking) and opposition’s criminal-minded politics".

Pointing to don Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari filing a nomination from Mau on a ticket of the SBSP which is an ally of the Samajwadi Party, Sharma said criminals were emerging like “Aladdin ka Jinn in the candidate lists of other parties" after coming out on bail. “This is an attempt to again start a wrong tradition. Crime and criminals are of nobody but the opposition is using them as a weapon. In Yogi’s reign, criminals who indulged in crimes went into hiding or in jail,” Sharma said.

After the first two phases of elections in UP, Akhilesh Yadav has said that his alliance has already crossed 100 seats in the state.

“I feel the sadness and disappointment on the faces of the opposition leaders is telling the story of the first two phases. CM Yogi’s face full of energy and light is the testimony of the story of our win. BJP will break its earlier record in West UP by winning more seats than the last time,” Sharma told CNN-NEWS18.

The BJP leader says CM Yogi’s term has seen no riots while the SP regime saw over 700. He says the action against crime will go on. “We don’t work with prejudice or revenge — but the bulldozer will run against criminals,” Sharma said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.