Muslims Being Targeted in Uttar Pradesh, Framed in False Cases: BSP Chief Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday alleged that besides Brahmins and Dalits, Muslims are being being targeted in the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh. She also flayed incidents of idols of B R Ambedkar being broken in the state and asked the government to take appropriate steps.

“In the SP government, Brahmins and Dalits were oppressed selectively. Now in the present BJP government, along with them, there is a lot of oppression of Muslims as well. They are being framed in false cases, which is very sad,” Mayawati charged in a series of tweets in Hindi. “Idols of the messiah of Dalits-Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar- great saints and gurus were broken in SP government, and names of districts and institutions etc. named after them (Dalit icons) changed considerably…In the same way now the present BJP government is also running,” she alleged. “Now even the idol of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is being broken. The incidents of Varanasi and now in Jaunpur are extremely condemnable.The government should take appropriate steps in these matters,” Mayawati said.

