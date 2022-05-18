Muslims Can’t Tolerate Desecration of Masjid, Panel to Look at Place of Worship Act: AIMPLB on Gyanvapi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has reacted sharply to the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque case in Varanasi, saying hate-mongering forces were spreading false propaganda and targeting Muslim holy places with full force.

The AIMPLB convened an online emergency meeting on Tuesday night.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the AIMPLB said: “An emergency online meeting of the working committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board was convened last night to discuss the attitude of the sectarian forces towards the Gyanvapi Masjid and various masjids and holy places for Muslims. These issues were discussed in detail.”

It stated that the members realised that on the one hand, the “hate-mongering forces were spreading false propaganda and targeting Muslim holy places with full force, while on the other, the central government and the state governments, which have a responsibility to enforce the Constitution and law, political parties that call themselves secular and just are also silent on the issue. They are not coming to the fore against this false propaganda the way they should. Their position needs to be clarified”.

The statement further stated: “We hope they will clarify their position and also stand for the protection of the Constitution and secular character of the country, a clear and loud voice shall be raised by them. The board realises that the courts are also disappointing the minorities and the oppressed. Because of this, the sectarian forces that are taking the path of lawlessness are getting encouragement. The issue of Gyanvapi started in the court three years ago. The stay order of the High Court was ignored. Repeatedly filing suits on Gyanvapi and then issuing such orders by the courts is extremely disappointing and disturbing.”

The AIMPLB further stated the board has constituted a legal committee to look into the 1991 Act on places of worship and the decision regarding Babri Masjid and to present the case effectively.

The committee members are Yousuf Hatim Machhala, M. Arshamshad, Fazil Ahmad Ayubi, Tahir Hakeem, Niaz Farooqi, Dr Qasim Rasool Ilyas and Kamal Farooqi.

The legal committee formed by AIMPLB will review all cases related to the mosque and take appropriate legal action. The AIMPLB statement read: “It was decided at the meeting that a peaceful people’s movement could be started if required. Taking brothers of other minorities into confidence will awaken public opinion on the common responsibility for respecting and protecting religious places of worship and holy places.”

The meeting called on the government to clarify its position on the 1991 Act on places of worship. “However, the government’s silence on such incidents is a criminal act, which cannot be accepted in any way,” it said.

The meeting urged preachers and scholars to address issues of importance, sanctity of a mosque in Sharia and protection of mosques in Friday’s sermons in the next three weeks.

The AIMPLB has also appealed to Muslims to be patient, work steadfastly, and present their case to people without provocation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)​chief Mayawati alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies were distracting people by targeting religious places to divert attention from key issues such as inflation, poverty and unemployment.

The BSP chief also warned that such an attempt can worsen the situation.

