'Muslims, Constitution, Hindutva…': How Mohan Bhagwat is Allaying Fears at RSS Meet

Delivering his lecture on the RSS’ perspective on the ‘Future of Bharat’, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has sought to explain the raison d'être of Sangh. Bhagwat also used the occasion to explain Sangh’s position on key ideological issues for which it has faced flak from its ideological adversaries.Seeking to define how RSS works and allaying apprehensions of minorities in the country, Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said "inclusivity" is an essential part of the right-wing organisation and that if Muslims are not welcome in a Hindu nation, it is not 'Hindutva'. He also emphasised on how the organisation believes in the power of the Constitution.Bhagwat added that RSS would ‘respect’ the sentiments of the non-Hindus if they want to be referred to as ‘Bhartiya’. RSS has maintained that every Indian living in the country is a Hindu.Bhagwat said Constitution is the ‘consensus’ document prepared by the founding fathers of the country and RSS has always respected it."The RSS accepts the Constitution. There is not even one example in which the RSS has done anything against the Constitution," Bhagwat said.The statement is being seen as an attempt to reach out to weaker sections of the society. Especially the Schedule Caste, Tribes and even minorities- the communities which are guaranteed security and affirmative actions through constitutional provisions.Bhagwat, in his lecture on Monday, quoted extensively from the life and times of the outfit’s founder, KB Hedgewar. “To understand RSS, you have to start with Dr Keshav Balram Hedgewar,” he said.To illustrate Sangh’s nationalistic moorings, RSS chief cited three instances from Hedgewar’s life. While talking about the RSS founder’s works, Bhagwat added that he had joined the Congress and went to jail for a year during India’s freedom struggle. Speaking of Congress, the RSS chief even showered praises on arch-rivals Congress, for playing a “big role” in the freedom movement.Addressing a huge gathering of distinguished guests from across the social strata, Bhagwat admitted, “In the form of Congress, a big freedom movement had started in the country which gave many great personalities.”There has been a lot of controversy regarding RSS’s stand on the national flag. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had last year accused the Sangh of “saluting the saffron flag and not the national flag” for 52 years after Independence.In the first part of his lecture, Bhagwat sought to explain the Sangh’s position on the saffron flag and said RSS swayamsevaks offer “guru dakshina” every year to the “bhagwa dhwaja”. The organisation runs on the donations thus collected.Citing an incident in Jalan in Maharashtra, Bhagwat narrated how a Swayamsevak climbed up the mast when the Tricolour that was being hoisted by Jawaharlal Nehru at a Congress function got stuck. The RSS has always respected the national flag, Bhagwat clarified.Calling RSS the most democratic organisation, Bhagwat narrated how he was questioned by a young swayamsewak for not attending the shakha in Nagpur where Bhagwat is enrolled as a member. “I had to explain to the boy that I had been travelling and hence could not attend,” said Bhagwat.RSS has a women’s wing, the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti. Saying it was set up before Independence, Bhagwat sought to clarify on allegations that the Sangh is a misogynistic organisation. “Our mothers and sisters, wherever they are, continue to contribute to the work done by the RSS,” Bhagwat said.Speaking at the event aimed at reaching out to the masses, Bhagwat explained the workings of the RSS and its affiliates. This was in regard to the questions on RSS “remote-controlling” the BJP and the government.Bhagwat insisted that its affiliates are independent and the coordination committee meetings of its fronts are basically to discuss and debate issues in the public domain. “Who will be in power, what policy the country will accept is something to be decided by the society and people. There are mechanisms in place for that... We are not concerned about that, what we are concerned about is the conduct of the society,” Bhagwat said.Bhagwat quoted Hedgewar to say that the organisation aims to unite all Hindus. It can be done only by bringing about changes in the society. ‘Man making’ or ‘vyakti nirman’ as Bhagwat put it, is fundamental to that change.But how does the RSS define Hindus? Hindus, despite India’s diversity are defined by a certain set of values imbibed by its people, said Bhagwat, which are, sacrifice, patience, corporation and gratitude.“One finds the same set of beliefs in the value system in people in India even if they are followers of Islam and Christianity, the religion that have their roots outside India,” he added.Bhagwat also tried to explain how the RSS structure evolved over a period of time. Going back to the genesis of the Sangh in mid-1920s, Bhagwat said the organisation’s name was chosen by a majority vote by the first group of 16 swayamsevaks. Even the uniform and the drill evolved over a period of time. The explaining was seen as a rebuttal to Sangh critics who have charged that RSS was inspired by fascist forces in Germany and Italy, especially in regard to sartorial choices and military regimentation.