Ladakh MP's '2 Families to Lose Livelihood' Speech on Kashmir Move Gets Modi's Support, PM Tweets Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering for his “outstanding” speech in the Lok Sabha and urged everyone to listen to it. Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Tsering for “coherently” presenting the aspirations of people of Ladakh.

My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear! https://t.co/XN8dGcTwx6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Tsering thanked PM Modi for giving a central university to Ladakh and said that after the removal of Article 370, only two families will “lose their bread and the future of Kashmir will turn bright”.

“What will be lost with this decision? Only two families will lose their daily bread and the future of Kashmir will turn bright,” he said.

He also said UPA government gave Kashmir a central University in 2011, Jammu also fought and took a central university. “I was a Student Union leader. We demanded a central university in Ladakh but we didn't get any,” he said.

He also thanked PM Modi for the central university that is going to be built in Ladakh. “Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai”, he said.

