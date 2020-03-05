'Must Probe if Coronavirus Came from Sonia Gandhi's Home': Rajasthan MP's Remark in LS Leads to Uproar

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed uproar over a controversial remark by an RLP MP, who is a BJP ally, against the Gandhi family during a discussion on coronavirus, leading to adjournment of proceedings for over an hour. Congress members stormed the Well of the House as soon as Hanuman Beniwal said there should be a probe on whether coronavirus is being spread from the "home" of Congress President Sonia Gandhi as a large number of people who were found to be affected by the virus are from Italy.

Fourteen Italians have tested positive for coronavirus in India. "Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had forewarned the government on the impending threat from coronavirus. There should be a probe to find out if the spread of the virus originated from Sonia Gandhi's home," the Rajasthan MP remarked. With this, the Congress members rushed to the Well of the House strongly protesting and shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing some on the table of the Speaker.

Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, immediately adjourned the House till 2 pm. Leaders of various parties were speaking in Lok Sabha after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement on steps taken by the government to control spread of coronavirus.