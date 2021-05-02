Muthialpet Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

13. Muthialpet (मुथियालपेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram District). Muthialpet is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 29,780 eligible electors, of which 14,119 were male, 15,654 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Muthialpet in 2021 is 1109.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 28,862 eligible electors, of which 13,791 were male, 15,065 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,745 eligible electors, of which 12,866 were male, 13,879 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Muthialpet in 2016 was 15. In 2011, there were 17.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, Vaiyapuri Manikandan of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating J. Pregash Kumar of AINRC by a margin of 2,164 votes which was 9.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 39.21% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nandha. T. Saravanan of DMK won in this seat defeating A. Kasilingam of AIADMK by a margin of 2,976 votes which was 13.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 47.82% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 13. Muthialpet Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Muthialpet are: R Saravanan (CPIM), S Senthil Kumaran (INC), Balamurugan (BSP), Vaiyapuri Manikandan (AIADMK), A Arunagiri (DMDK), K Saravanan (MNM), M Faritha Begum (NTK), K Murugan (IND), S Kala (IND), J Prakash Kumar (IND), G Magesh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.81%, while it was 81.14% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 13. Muthialpet constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 26. In 2011 there were 26 polling stations.

EXTENT:

13. Muthialpet constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Pondicherry Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.1 to 4 and 6 to 8. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Muthialpet is 2 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Muthialpet is: 11°56’57.8"N 79°49’54.8"E.

