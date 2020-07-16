Mutton Curry Served to Bengal BJP Workers Detained for Protesting Over MLA's Death, Inquiry Ordered

A controversy erupted on Thursday in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri as detained BJP leaders and workers were treated to a lavish lunch of mutton curry and rice at a police station.

A group of 30-odd BJP leaders and workers, who were detained in Jalpaiguri town during protest against the death of MLA Debendra Nath Roy, were served mutton curry and rice at Kotwali police station on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jalpaiguri district police ordered an inquiry into the unprecedented hospitality extended to the detainees belonging to the main opposition party.

Later, Biswasroy Sarkar, the inspector-in-charge, was transferred as the court inspector at Contai in East Midnapore.

On Tuesday, the BJP had called a 12-hour strike across north Bengal to protest the death of Debendra Nath Roy, the BJP MLA of Hemtabad in North Dinajpur. Hundreds of BJP supporters hit the streets across the region to enforce the strike.

The police also made arrangements and bandh supporters were arrested in almost all districts of north Bengal.​