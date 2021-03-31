Muvattupuzha Candidate List: Key Contests in Muvattupuzha Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Muvattupuzha Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Muvattupuzha seat is part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Eldho Abraham of CPI won from this seat beating Joseph Vazhackan of INC by a margin of 9,375 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Joseph Vazhackkan of INC won from this this constituency defeating Babu Paul of CPI by a margin of 5,163 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Idukki Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Muvattupuzha Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Muvattupuzha constituency are: Eldo Abraham of CPI, Mathew Kuzhelnadan of CONG, Jiji Joseph of BJP