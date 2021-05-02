Muvattupuzha Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

86. Muvattupuzha (मुवात्तुपूजा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Muvattupuzha is part of 13. Idukki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,91,116 eligible electors, of which 94,561 were male, 96,552 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Muvattupuzha in 2021 is 1021.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,77,939 eligible electors, of which 88,264 were male, 89,675 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,469 eligible electors, of which 78,173 were male, 76,267 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Muvattupuzha in 2016 was 173. In 2011, there were 136.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Eldho Abraham of CPI won in this seat by defeating Joseph Vazhackan of INC by a margin of 9,375 votes which was 6.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.27% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Joseph Vazhackkan of INC won in this seat defeating Babu Paul of CPI by a margin of 5,163 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.9% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 86. Muvattupuzha Assembly segment of Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Idukki Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Idukki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Muvattupuzha are: Eldho Abraham (CPI), Jiji Joseph (BJP), Dr Mathew Kuzhalnadan (INC), C K Thampi (SUCOIC), Adv C N Prakash (T20PA)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.16%, while it was 75.29% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 86. Muvattupuzha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 136. In 2011 there were 125 polling stations.

EXTENT:

86. Muvattupuzha constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Muvattupuzha Municipality and Arakuzha, Avoly, Ayavana, Kalloorkad, Manjalloor, Marady, Paipra, Palakkuzha and Valakom Panchayats in Muvattupuzha Taluk and Paingottoor and Pothanicad Panchayats in Kothamangalam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Muvattupuzha is 291 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Muvattupuzha is: 9°57’18.7"N 76°36’34.6"E.

