Muzaffar Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: RLD is Leading

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.59%, which is -1.9% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kapil Dev Agarwal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.14 Muzaffar Nagar (मुजफ्फर नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Muzaffar Nagar is part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 307587 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,64,847 were male and 1,42,725 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Muzaffar Nagar in 2019 was: 866 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,38,757 eligible electors, of which 1,81,616 were male,1,52,691 female and 25 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,01,726 eligible electors, of which 1,65,013 were male, 1,36,685 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Muzaffar Nagar in 2017 was 145. In 2012, there were 129 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kapil Dev Agarwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Gaurav Swarup Bansal of SP by a margin of 10,704 which was 4.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.38% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chitranjan Swaroop of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ashok Kansal of BJP by a margin of 15,002 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 34.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 14 Muzaffar Nagar Assembly segment of the 3. Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Malook Nagar of BSP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat defeating Raja Bharatendra Singh of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Muzaffar Nagar are: Kapil Dev Agarwal (BJP), Dharmendra Kumar (IND), Krishan Pal (BLOKSP), Mohammed Intezar (AIMIM), Rahul Kumar Jain (IND), Puspankar Deepak (BSP), Lalit Kumar (IND), Rajnish (RSP), Raj Kishor Garg (IND), Abha Sharma (AAP), Saurabh (RLD), Parvez Alam (ASPKR), Neeraj Goyal (IND), Subhodh Sharma (INC), Samey Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.59%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.49%, while it was 56.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Muzaffar Nagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.14 Muzaffar Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 321. In 2012, there were 292 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.14 Muzaffar Nagar comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 5 Bilaspur, 11 Jatmunjhera, 12 Makhiyali, 13 Shernagar, 16 Dhandhera, 17 Bhandoora of 2 Kukra KC and 7 Muzaffarnagar NPP of 3 Muzaffarnagar Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Muzaffar Nagar constituency, which are: Charthawal, Purqazi, Khatauli, Meerapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Muzaffar Nagar is approximately 79 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Muzaffar Nagar is: 29°27’42.5"N 77°42’16.9"E.

