Muzaffarnagar BSP District Chief Expelled for 'Anti-party' Activities

Muzaffarnagar (UP): The district president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been expelled for alleged anti-party activities, a statement said on Friday. Premchand Gautam has been appointed the new district president by the party high command, according to a party statement.

Kamal Gautam has been expelled on Thursday for "anti-party" activities, it added.

