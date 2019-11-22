English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muzaffarnagar BSP District Chief Expelled for 'Anti-party' Activities
Kamal Gautam was expelled on Thursday for 'anti-party' activities. Premchand Gautam has been appointed the new district president by the party high command.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): The district president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been expelled for alleged anti-party activities, a statement said on Friday. Premchand Gautam has been appointed the new district president by the party high command, according to a party statement.
Kamal Gautam has been expelled on Thursday for "anti-party" activities, it added.
