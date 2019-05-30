Take the pledge to vote

Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan Set to Join Team Modi

News18.com

May 30, 2019
File photo of Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan on campaign trail.
Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, who was re-elected from the Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive term, will take oath as a minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

An accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, Baliyan (47) faced a tough competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh and won the seat by a margin of 6,526 votes (0.7%).

While Baliyan polled 5,73,780 votes, Singh had 5,67,254 votes in his kitty.

In 2014, Baliyan had defeated then sitting MP Kadir Rana of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by a margin of more than 4 lakh votes.

Political past

Baliyan was appointed as minister of state for agriculture and food processing in the NDA government in May 2014.

Later in July 2016, he was moved to the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under Uma Bharti.
