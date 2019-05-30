English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Ramdas Athawale
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Kiren Rijiju
Giriraj Singh
Prahlad Patel
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
V K Singh
Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan Set to Join Team Modi
An accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, Baliyan (47) faced a tough competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh and won the seat by a margin of 6,526 votes (0.7%).
File photo of Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan on campaign trail.
Loading...
Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, who was re-elected from the Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive term, will take oath as a minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet.
An accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, Baliyan (47) faced a tough competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh and won the seat by a margin of 6,526 votes (0.7%).
While Baliyan polled 5,73,780 votes, Singh had 5,67,254 votes in his kitty.
In 2014, Baliyan had defeated then sitting MP Kadir Rana of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by a margin of more than 4 lakh votes.
Political past
Baliyan was appointed as minister of state for agriculture and food processing in the NDA government in May 2014.
Later in July 2016, he was moved to the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under Uma Bharti.
An accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, Baliyan (47) faced a tough competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh and won the seat by a margin of 6,526 votes (0.7%).
While Baliyan polled 5,73,780 votes, Singh had 5,67,254 votes in his kitty.
In 2014, Baliyan had defeated then sitting MP Kadir Rana of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by a margin of more than 4 lakh votes.
Political past
Baliyan was appointed as minister of state for agriculture and food processing in the NDA government in May 2014.
Later in July 2016, he was moved to the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under Uma Bharti.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results