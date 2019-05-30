Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Sworn in as Minister of State in Modi Cabinet 2.0

: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan former Member of Parliament was sworn in as Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government today at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The 47-year old, Baliyan has won Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency for a second consecutive term.In a tough completion during 2019 Lok Sabha election, Sanjeev Balyan won Muzaffarnagar seat with a margin of 6,526 votes which was 0.7 per cent vote share. Balyan defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh. Baliyan got 5, 73780 votes while Singh got 567254 votes.In 2014 too, Balyan was elected as MP from the Muzaffarnagar constituency. He defeated Kadir Rana of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by a margin of more than four lakh votes. He won with a huge margin of over 4 lakh votes. Baliyan got 59 per cent votes while Rana got 22.8 per cent votes.While in the 2009 general election, Kadir Rana of BSP won Muzaffarnagar seat when he defeated RLD’s, Anuradha Chaudhary.Sanjeev Balyan was appointed as minister of state for Agriculture and food processing in the NDA government in May 2014. Later in July 2016, he was moved to be Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, under Minister Uma Bharti.Baliyan is an accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. ​