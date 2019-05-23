Muzaffarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ajay Nishad BJP Ajay Nishad LEADING

Muzaffarpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 118114 64.15% Ajay Nishad Leading VIP 43641 23.70% Raj Bhushan Choudhary VPI 3982 2.16% Sukhdeo Prasad YKP 2569 1.40% Sudhir Kumar Jha BSP 1547 0.84% Swarnlata Devi Nota 1514 0.82% Nota BLND 1386 0.75% Shiv Shakti Monu JAP 1377 0.75% Renu Khari BVP 1349 0.73% Devendra Rakesh SUCI 1178 0.64% Mohamad Idris RHS 1158 0.63% Surendra Ray BHNP 932 0.51% Shiva Bihari Singhania BMP 849 0.46% Jauhar Azad SHS 694 0.38% Pradeep Kumar Singh AAHP 616 0.33% Pankaj Kumar BMF 562 0.31% Dharmendra Paswan RRP 507 0.28% Nageshwar Prasad Singh AIFB 400 0.22% Anirudh Singh JNP 393 0.21% Nandan Kumar IND 388 0.21% Ajitansh Gaur IND 374 0.20% Suresh Kumar IND 338 0.18% Ritesh Prasad IND 257 0.14% Mukesh Kumar

15. Muzaffarpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of Muzaffarpur is 64.93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ajay Nishad of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,22,422 votes which was 23.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 29 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 47,809 votes which was 7.69% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 31.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.41% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Muzaffarpur was: Ajay Nishad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,30,943 men, 7,20,390 women and 30 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Muzaffarpur is: 26.1183 85.3858Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुजफ्फरपुर, बिहार (Hindi); মুজফরপুর, বিহার (Bengali); मुझफ्फरपूर, बिहार (Marathi); મુઝફ્ફરપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); முசாப்பர்பூர், பீகார் (Tamil); ముజఫర్ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಮುಜಾಫರಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); മുസാഫർപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam)