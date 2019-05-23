English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muzaffarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Muzaffarpur (मुजफ्फरपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Muzaffarpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of Muzaffarpur is 64.93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ajay Nishad of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,22,422 votes which was 23.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 29 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.41% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Muzaffarpur was: Ajay Nishad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,30,943 men, 7,20,390 women and 30 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Muzaffarpur is: 26.1183 85.3858
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुजफ्फरपुर, बिहार (Hindi); মুজফরপুর, বিহার (Bengali); मुझफ्फरपूर, बिहार (Marathi); મુઝફ્ફરપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); முசாப்பர்பூர், பீகார் (Tamil); ముజఫర్ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಮುಜಾಫರಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); മുസാഫർപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Ajay Nishad
Ajay Nishad
BJP
118114
64.15%
Ajay Nishad
VIP
43641
23.70%
Raj Bhushan Choudhary
VPI
3982
2.16%
Sukhdeo Prasad
YKP
2569
1.40%
Sudhir Kumar Jha
BSP
1547
0.84%
Swarnlata Devi
Nota
1514
0.82%
Nota
BLND
1386
0.75%
Shiv Shakti Monu
JAP
1377
0.75%
Renu Khari
BVP
1349
0.73%
Devendra Rakesh
SUCI
1178
0.64%
Mohamad Idris
RHS
1158
0.63%
Surendra Ray
BHNP
932
0.51%
Shiva Bihari Singhania
BMP
849
0.46%
Jauhar Azad
SHS
694
0.38%
Pradeep Kumar Singh
AAHP
616
0.33%
Pankaj Kumar
BMF
562
0.31%
Dharmendra Paswan
RRP
507
0.28%
Nageshwar Prasad Singh
AIFB
400
0.22%
Anirudh Singh
JNP
393
0.21%
Nandan Kumar
IND
388
0.21%
Ajitansh Gaur
IND
374
0.20%
Suresh Kumar
IND
338
0.18%
Ritesh Prasad
IND
257
0.14%
Mukesh Kumar
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results