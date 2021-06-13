MVA Allies United in Running Maha Govt, but No Decision Yet on Alliance for Assembly, LS Polls: NCP

The NCP on Sunday said that all three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners are united in running the coalition government in Maharashtra, but no decision has been taken so far on alliance for the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik made the remark a day after state Congress president Nana Patole said that the Congress will emerge as the single-largest party in the next state polls.

The MVA government in the state that was formed after the 2019 Assembly polls, is led by the Shiv Sena, in which the NCP and the Congress are its partners. Talking to reporters, Malik said the MVA was formed on a common minimum programme (CMP) and it has taken several decisions in public interest. The common man is satisfied with the performance of the government, be it farmers’ welfare or COVID-19 management, he claimed. State Congress chief Nana Patole has said that his party will contest the next polls independently. He aspires to be the chief minister. No one can be stopped from aspiring for any post. All parties have to work to boost the morale of its cadre and strengthen its organisation, Malik added.

The upcoming local bodies polls may be contested by all the three parties together or independently. Two of the three parties can also have an alliance. A decision about it will be taken as per the prevailing situation, he said. The three parties are working united in the government for welfare of the people and have not decided on how to contest the 2024 elections, he said. On Saturday, Patole had said in Amravati that the Congress will emerge as the single-largest party in the state in 2024 and only Congress’s ideology can save the country. Meanwhile Senior Congress leader Naseem Khan said if his party contests the elections separately, it would benefit it.

Malik welcomed the reduction in GST on medical equipment and medicines used for COVID-19 treatment from 18 per cent to five per cent. A committee of finance ministers was set up under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, the state finance minister. They made a recommendation, which was accepted by the GST council. The NCP welcomes it," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here