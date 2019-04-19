My Astrology Never fails, JD(S) Will Win Tumkur, Hassan and Mandya Seats, Says HD Revanna

Days after his hilarious comments over raids by the income tax department, Karnataka Public Works Department Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Revanna is at it again.Talking to reporters, Revanna said, “The JD(S) will surely win in Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur. What I am telling you is astrology and my astrology never fails.”His father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is contesting from the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, while his son Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) candidate from Hassan and his nephew and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son is a contestant from Mandya.A confident Revanna told reporters, “You write it down. My predictions never fail. JD(S) candidates will win the elections. Even the media has given good coverage to all the three constituencies. Polling was peaceful and I thank all workers and leaders of the party and.”He said Deve Gowda, Nikhil and Prajwal would be the voice of farmers in Parliament. “Do not doubt it,” he added.Further, he renewed his criticism of the I-T raids on his family and associates. “The I-T officers have even looted a vendor who supply vegetables at our residence. He had Rs 80,000 and the officers took it. Former JD(S) MLC Patel Shivaram had Rs 5,000, his wife had Rs 30,000, daughter Rs 8,000 and my personal assistant had Rs 20,000. Our movie theatre’s collection was Rs 80,000. They took all of that and put the same in one of my convoy vehicles and clicked pictures,” Revanna said.Revanna also condemned the Election Commission’s move to suspend Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin.The officer had checked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper in Sambhalpur of Odisha which was in violation of norms.