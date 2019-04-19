Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

My Astrology Never fails, JD(S) Will Win Tumkur, Hassan and Mandya Seats, Says HD Revanna

Revanna's father and former PM HD Deve Gowda is contesting from Tumkur, while his son Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) candidate from Hassan and his nephew and CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son is a contestant from Mandya.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | CNN-News18

Updated:April 19, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
My Astrology Never fails, JD(S) Will Win Tumkur, Hassan and Mandya Seats, Says HD Revanna
File photo of Karnataka minister and JD(S) leader HD Revanna.
Loading...
Hassan: Days after his hilarious comments over raids by the income tax department, Karnataka Public Works Department Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Revanna is at it again.

Talking to reporters, Revanna said, “The JD(S) will surely win in Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur. What I am telling you is astrology and my astrology never fails.”

His father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is contesting from the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, while his son Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) candidate from Hassan and his nephew and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son is a contestant from Mandya.

A confident Revanna told reporters, “You write it down. My predictions never fail. JD(S) candidates will win the elections. Even the media has given good coverage to all the three constituencies. Polling was peaceful and I thank all workers and leaders of the party and.”

He said Deve Gowda, Nikhil and Prajwal would be the voice of farmers in Parliament. “Do not doubt it,” he added.

Further, he renewed his criticism of the I-T raids on his family and associates. “The I-T officers have even looted a vendor who supply vegetables at our residence. He had Rs 80,000 and the officers took it. Former JD(S) MLC Patel Shivaram had Rs 5,000, his wife had Rs 30,000, daughter Rs 8,000 and my personal assistant had Rs 20,000. Our movie theatre’s collection was Rs 80,000. They took all of that and put the same in one of my convoy vehicles and clicked pictures,” Revanna said.

Revanna also condemned the Election Commission’s move to suspend Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin.

The officer had checked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper in Sambhalpur of Odisha which was in violation of norms.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram