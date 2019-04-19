English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
My Astrology Never fails, JD(S) Will Win Tumkur, Hassan and Mandya Seats, Says HD Revanna
Revanna's father and former PM HD Deve Gowda is contesting from Tumkur, while his son Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) candidate from Hassan and his nephew and CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son is a contestant from Mandya.
File photo of Karnataka minister and JD(S) leader HD Revanna.
Loading...
Hassan: Days after his hilarious comments over raids by the income tax department, Karnataka Public Works Department Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Revanna is at it again.
Talking to reporters, Revanna said, “The JD(S) will surely win in Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur. What I am telling you is astrology and my astrology never fails.”
His father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is contesting from the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, while his son Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) candidate from Hassan and his nephew and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son is a contestant from Mandya.
A confident Revanna told reporters, “You write it down. My predictions never fail. JD(S) candidates will win the elections. Even the media has given good coverage to all the three constituencies. Polling was peaceful and I thank all workers and leaders of the party and.”
He said Deve Gowda, Nikhil and Prajwal would be the voice of farmers in Parliament. “Do not doubt it,” he added.
Further, he renewed his criticism of the I-T raids on his family and associates. “The I-T officers have even looted a vendor who supply vegetables at our residence. He had Rs 80,000 and the officers took it. Former JD(S) MLC Patel Shivaram had Rs 5,000, his wife had Rs 30,000, daughter Rs 8,000 and my personal assistant had Rs 20,000. Our movie theatre’s collection was Rs 80,000. They took all of that and put the same in one of my convoy vehicles and clicked pictures,” Revanna said.
Revanna also condemned the Election Commission’s move to suspend Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin.
The officer had checked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper in Sambhalpur of Odisha which was in violation of norms.
Talking to reporters, Revanna said, “The JD(S) will surely win in Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur. What I am telling you is astrology and my astrology never fails.”
His father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is contesting from the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, while his son Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) candidate from Hassan and his nephew and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son is a contestant from Mandya.
A confident Revanna told reporters, “You write it down. My predictions never fail. JD(S) candidates will win the elections. Even the media has given good coverage to all the three constituencies. Polling was peaceful and I thank all workers and leaders of the party and.”
He said Deve Gowda, Nikhil and Prajwal would be the voice of farmers in Parliament. “Do not doubt it,” he added.
Further, he renewed his criticism of the I-T raids on his family and associates. “The I-T officers have even looted a vendor who supply vegetables at our residence. He had Rs 80,000 and the officers took it. Former JD(S) MLC Patel Shivaram had Rs 5,000, his wife had Rs 30,000, daughter Rs 8,000 and my personal assistant had Rs 20,000. Our movie theatre’s collection was Rs 80,000. They took all of that and put the same in one of my convoy vehicles and clicked pictures,” Revanna said.
Revanna also condemned the Election Commission’s move to suspend Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin.
The officer had checked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper in Sambhalpur of Odisha which was in violation of norms.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria Get Their Glam on at Manish Malhotra's Bash
- Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital Again, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Their Divorce
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode, New Weapons And More
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Team Presents Bat and Jersey to PM Imran Khan
- Avita Liber NS13A Review: The Best Slim Mainstream Laptop You Have Probably Never Heard of
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results